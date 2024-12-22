This Sunday December 22 One of the most anticipated events of the year has been held in Spain: the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery. The children of San Ildefonso have sung, from the Teatro Real, the winning numbers of this 2024.

One of the awards that always generates the most expectation, in addition to the Fatis the second prize. And it is no wonder, because it distributes 1,250,000 euros for the seriesthat is to say, 125,000 euros per tenth and 6,250 euros for each euro played. A very attractive amount that, without a doubt, can change your life.

After a morning full of nerves and excitement, they already know each other cities and administrations in which he won the second prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery.

Administrations that have sold the number 40014, second prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery

CC ARTEA, BARRIO PERURI, 33 L- B-74 B, LEIOA, VIZCAYA 944913960









GABRIEL CAÑADAS, 17, SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR, MURCIA 968187588

ISABEL LA CATOLICA, 6, SANTAFE, GRANADA 958440183

AVDA. CAMELIAS, 110, VIGO, PONTEVEDRA 986239091

ALCALDE REQUENA, 50, LA ROCA DE LA SIERRA, BADAJOZ 924406177

DOCTOR NAVARRO, 19, ALFARA DEL PATRIARCA, VALENCIA 961391662

VICENTE BLASCO IBAÑEZ, 4, SESTAO, VIZCAYA 944961043

AVDA.TEODOMIRO, 17, ORIHUELA, ALICANTE 965306146

ARTECALLE, 5, GERNIKA, VIZCAYA 946251777

LINGERIE, 1 LOCAL 5, VALLADOLID, VALLADOLID 983354743

CC PLAZA MAYOR C/ LLOSA DE RANES, S/N, XÀTIVA, VALENCIA 962259023

ESPRONCEDA, 39, LA ROCA DEL VALLÈS, BARCELONA 938422997

LA PLAZA, 196, PUERTO REAL, CADIZ 956834952

RONDA SANT RAMON, 102, SANT BOI DE LLOBREGAT, BARCELONA 936523953

AVDA. CELANOVA, 120, BARBADÁS, OURENSE 988224731

GRAN VIA, 39, ISLA CRISTINA, HUELVA 959343960

ALCALA, 18, MADRID, MADRID 915212802

PZA. MOSSEN CLAPES, 2, BARCELONA, BARCELONA 933117365

DUQUE DE RIVAS, 2, MÁLAGA, MALAGA 952250840

ISAAC PERAL,43, CHIPIONA, CADIZ 956371394

MAYOR, 2 (LAS ARENAS), GETXO, VIZCAYA 944645064

CC L’EPICENTRE-AVDA. FAUSTO CARUANA, 37 (KIOSKO), SAGUNTO, VALENCIA 661804611

If you have been one of the lucky ones, you must take into account several aspects when it comes to collect second prize of the Christmas Lottery 2024. We will tell you all the details.

How much money do you win with the second prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

The second prize of the Christmas Lottery is one of the most desired, as it distributes a total of 1,250,000 euros to the series. This is equivalent to 125,000 euros per tenth and 6,250 euros for each euro played.

What is the probability of winning the second prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

With the purchase of a Christmas Lottery ticket, there is a 5% chance of winning a prize. Nevertheless, taking second prize is even more complicated. There is only one chance in a hundred thousand (0.001%)just as happens with the fat man. Despite this, there are many who trust in luck and continue playing year after year.

Other prizes linked to the second prize of the Christmas Lottery 2024

Winning the second prize in the Christmas Lottery, as we have already seen, is quite complicated. However, there is no need to be disappointed because you can still opt for more awards that are directly linked to this.

Approaches to second prize : 2 awards of 1,250 euros per tenth are distributed.

Last three figures of the second prize : 99 awards of 100 euros per tenth are distributed.

Two last figures of the second prize: 999 awards of 100 euros per tenth are distributed.

How much money does the Treasury keep from the second prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

Therefore, a person who has one tenth of the second prize (125,000 euros) you will receive a total amount of 108,000 euros.

When can the second prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery be collected?

It is important to know that there is a deadline to be able to collect the money for the second prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery. If it is not done within this time, the corresponding financial amount will be lost.

In total, there is a period of three monthswhich begins the same afternoon of the draw and once both the verifications of the numbers drawn and the computer processes are completed. Therefore, the lucky one can claim the prize from December 22, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. until March 22, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

The State Lotteries and Betting Office warn that this year December 22 is a Sunday, so it is likely that financial entities will begin the jackpot payment process on Monday, December 23except for exceptions of opening on Sundays or holidays.

Where is the second prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery collected?

The second prize winner of the Christmas Lottery must go to a financial entity authorized by the State Lottery and Betting Society (BBVA and CaixaBank). There you will be asked for the necessary documentation to comply with legal obligations. If the tenth has been shared, all participants must be present, each with their corresponding personal information.

How is the second prize of the 2023 Christmas Lottery collected?

The second prize in the Christmas Lottery is what is known as jackpot. This means that the financial amount distributed is equal to or greater than 2,000 euros. In this case, the award is collected through a check or transferwhich is done immediately after having gone to the corresponding financial institution.

If the winner does not have an open bank account at the time of payment, they will not be able to receive the amount or create a new one for this purpose.