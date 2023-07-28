Home page politics

Niger is now the sixth country in the Sahel region in military hands. The coup completes the “belt of military juntas” in the region. As a result, the situation remains extremely unstable.

Niamey – Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Chad – the list of coups and coup attempts in the Sahel region has been growing for around four years. Now a democratic government in Niger has also fallen victim to a military mutiny. Are democracy and stability in the entire region faltering?

The region, which stretches from Senegal in the west to Djibouti in the east, has been suffering from a deteriorating security situation for years. Many militias, some of whom have sworn allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) or the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda, regularly carry out attacks. Governments have little control. The heads of state are accused of incapacity to act. The armies are dissatisfied.

Guinea

In September 2021, a military junta took control of the West African country with around 13 million inhabitants and arrested the then President Alpha Condé. After several decades of autocratic leadership in Guinea, Condé was the country’s first democratically elected head of state. The West African confederation of states then suspended Ecowas Guinea’s membership and imposed sanctions. The UN, EU and USA also condemned the overthrow.

Since then, Guinea has been led by a transitional military government. This promised free elections and the return of civilian government. Interim President Mamady Doumbouya initially appointed the diplomat Mohamed Béavogui as head of government, while the majority of the government remained in military hands. It is unclear when and if the military will actually relinquish its power.

mali

Mali, with a population of around 21 million, has experienced three military coups since 2012. Since the most recent coup in May 2021, the country has been led by a military transitional government that took office with a promise to solve the massive terror problem in the desert state. The West, which the new rulers believe has only made the situation worse with its military operations, should no longer help, but Russia.

The junta under Colonel Assimi Goïta has expelled the troops of the former colonial power France from the country. However, the Russian mercenary troop Wagner is welcome with around 2000 men. At the request of the military government, the UN peacekeeping mission in the country with around 12,000 blue helmets, in which the Bundeswehr is also involved, will end prematurely at the end of 2023. The country is still considered politically extremely unstable. Islamist terrorist groups have been active in northern and central Mali for more than a decade.

Burkina Faso

Since a coup in September 2022, a military government under interim President Ibrahima Traoré has ruled the unstable state in the Sahel region. The coup came just eight months after a coup in which the previous military ruler, Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, replaced President-elect Roch Marc Kaboré.

Due to growing jihadism and poverty, the population had become increasingly dissatisfied with the government of Kaboré, which maintained close diplomatic ties with France. Similar to neighboring Mali, the government around Traoré seems to be looking for closer ties to Russia. Like Mali, Burkina Faso also demanded the withdrawal of the armed forces of the former colonial power France stationed in the country, which took place in February.

Chad

In April 2021, head of state Idriss Déby Itno died in central African Chad, according to official information, in military clashes with rebels at the front. But many experts suspect a coup d’état was behind it. Since then, Déby’s son Mahamat and a national transitional council have ruled the country.

Similar to Guinea, the council, like an unelected parliament, is supposed to lead the country back to a democratic government. However, this seems a long way off. The transitional military government was only to stay in power for 18 months and then organize democratic elections. In October 2022, however, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno was sworn in as interim president for two years, thus extending the transitional phase by 24 months. Human rights activists recently criticized Itno and accused him of suppressing the opposition.

Sudan

Since April there has been a bloody power struggle in the northeast African country between the army under de facto President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF militia of ex-Vice President Mohammed Hamdan Daglo. Four years ago, the country’s two most powerful generals overthrew Sudan’s long-term dictator Omar al-Bashir in a coup. There had previously been widespread democratic protests in Sudan.

However, the generals only reluctantly complied with the desire to democratize the country. A civilian government that had been installed in the meantime was briefly overthrown again by both in 2021. The chaotic balance of power in the country finally came to a head in the open conflict between former allies al-Burhan and Daglo, which is still ongoing, claims victims every day and has already displaced hundreds of thousands.

Niger

Niger is the latest country in the region where the military staged a coup. On Friday, the head of the Presidential Guard, General Omar Tchiani, declared himself the new ruler. Tchiani made the comments two days after officers from the Presidential Guard detained democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum in his palace and declared him ousted. Although it was initially unclear how secure Tchiani’s power was, Bazoum’s democratic presidency is likely to be over.

According to the masterminds, the reason for the coup is the deteriorated security situation in the terror-stricken country and the persistently weak economic development. In 2021, a coup failed a few days before President Bazoum took office. After military coups in Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger came into focus as the West’s partner country in the Sahel region. The coup calls into question the continuation of this cooperation.

