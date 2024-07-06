Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/07/2024 – 14:06

In March, Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, threw a three-day pre-wedding party for his son that featured a guest list of 1,200 people, including former world leaders, tech tycoons and Bollywood megastars, and a concert by renowned singer Rihanna. It was just the beginning of months-long pre-wedding celebrations that have drawn media attention and sent social media into a frenzy.

In May, the family took guests on a three-day pre-wedding cruise from Italy to France, which included a DJ set by David Guetta, Katy Perry singing her hit “Firework” and a performance by Pitbull to close out the festivities, according to media reports.

Finally, the wedding is set for next week, with 29-year-old Anant Ambani marrying his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant in a ceremony that many have called the wedding of the year. Here’s what we know:

Who are the Ambanis?

The groom’s father is Mukesh Ambani, 66, currently the world’s ninth-richest man with a net worth of $116 billion, according to Forbes. He is also the richest person in Asia. His Reliance Industries is a huge conglomerate, reporting more than $100 billion in annual revenue, with businesses ranging from petrochemicals and oil and gas to telecommunications and retail.

The Ambani family owns, among other assets, a 27-story private building called Antila, valued at $1 billion (R$5.46 billion) in Mumbai. It has three helipads, a garage for 160 cars, a private cinema, a swimming pool and a fitness center.

Ambani’s critics say his company thrived largely on political connections during the Congress governments of the 1970s and 1980s and later under Prime Minister Narendra Modi after 2014. They say “crony capitalism” in India has helped certain corporations, like Ambani’s, thrive.

The family patriarch has begun passing the baton to his two sons and daughter. The eldest son, Akash Ambani, is now chairman of Reliance Jio, his telecom business; his daughter, Isha, oversees retail; while groom Anant, the youngest, has been inducted into the new energy business.

Who are the bride and groom?

Anant holds a bachelor’s degree from Brown University, according to Reliance Industries’ website, and oversees the company’s expansion into renewable and green energy. He also runs a 3,000-acre animal rescue center called Vantara in the Gujarat state of Jamnagar, the family’s hometown, where guests in March spent days celebrating at an extravagant pre-wedding party.

The bride, Radhika Merchant, 29, is the daughter of pharmaceutical magnate Viren Merchant and the chief marketing officer of his company, Encore Healthcare, according to Vogue. She told the magazine that the two were introduced by mutual friends in 2017. “That first meeting sparked something special between us, and it wasn’t long before we started dating,” she said.

When is the wedding and what is expected?

The main wedding ceremony is scheduled for July 12, followed by a grand reception on July 14, local media reported. The celebrations are expected to be split between the Ambanis’ Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai and their family home.

The dates were chosen based on the couple’s birth charts, as is typical in Hindu custom, and are considered auspicious. Also in keeping with tradition, the wedding will be preceded by days of traditional wedding events and rituals. On Friday, Indian social media was abuzz with videos of the couple’s sangeet, a ceremony where the bride and groom’s families perform dances for the guests.

This also included performances by Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan, as well as Justin Bieber, who flew to Mumbai for the event, according to local media. The family also organised a mass wedding for over 50 underprivileged couples last week as part of the pre-wedding celebrations.

Extravagant parties are the Ambanis’ specialty, and next week’s events are expected to draw more celebrities, billionaires and world leaders. In March, the guest list for the pre-wedding party included Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, former leaders of Canada and Qatar, as well as Bollywood’s biggest stars including Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Rihanna was joined by Akon and Diljit Dosanjh, a Punjabi singer who gained international fame when he performed at Coachella.

In 2018, when his daughter got married, Ambani made headlines for the grand celebrations, with pop sensation Beyoncé performing at the pre-wedding festivities. At the time, former US secretaries of state Hillary Clinton and John Kerry were among those who mingled with Indian celebrities and Bollywood stars in the western Indian city of Udaipur.