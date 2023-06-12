One of the most popular expressions of the sport is to “sing the alirón”, a saying that we hear season after season when we reach the end of the competitions. A team that has recently been able to enjoy singing the alirón is Manchester City after beating Inter Milan in the Champions League final.
What is the meaning of the expression “sing the alirón”?
Within the world of football, singing the alirón is one of the best-known expressions. When a club manages to win an important victory or a championship, then they resort to singing the alirón as a celebration
The RAE (Royal Academy of the Spanish language) defines this expression as: “Sing, sing the alirón, to celebrate victory in a sports competition.”
Where does the expression “sing the alirón” come from?
Different media warn that there are two possible origins of this popular expression in the world of football and that they have been gaining popularity as the years have gone by. Even to extrapolate from the world of football to other sports.
According to information from 20 minutesthis expression was born at the end of the 19th century, when workers from England arrived in the Basque Country, more specifically in Vizcaya, to extract iron from the Ortuella mines and when they managed to extract a layer of this mineral they were rewarded with an extra of money, which caused a furor among the English miners.
The foremen used to hang a sign that read “All Iron”, which was sung by all the miners at the same time. The Spanish workers, not knowing the English language, recited “alirón” instead of pronouncing it correctly because they did not know the English language.
Another possible origin of the alirón
There are also those who point out that the meaning of this expression comes from music. From a song called “La Canción del Alirón”, by Teresita Zazá, written in the 20th century. Making a variant of the French word used to animate army troops “allons”.
This artist made a trip to Bilbao at the beginning of the 20th century, and sang her song in front of the Athletic stands, changing the chorus to “Alirón, Alirón, el Athletic champion”
