It is still unclear where the coronavirus comes from. Berlin virologist Christian Drosten now expresses his own theory after the laboratory theory.

Where did the coronavirus first appear? A question that interests experts, scientists and doctors all over the world. And above all a question that has not yet been answered. For a long time it was said that corona was transmitted by bats, shortly afterwards it was rumored that the virus was accidentally released in a laboratory in Wuhan (China) as a result of a laboratory accident. But what is there about the speculation about the origin of the coronavirus?

In addition to all the different hypotheses, Berlin virologist is pursuing Christian Drosten has his own theory. He believes that the coronavirus, which is currently rampant, has found its way through the Chinese fur industry, especially raccoon dogs and crawling cats, as it did in 2002 and 2003. So far, however, there are no specific ones for his theory. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.