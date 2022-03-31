Home page world

Of: Tanya Koch

From April 2nd, the mask requirement will no longer apply in many federal states. But there are areas where mouth and nose protection must still be worn.

Berlin – After two years of compulsory masks, it will probably feel strange: in many areas of life it will no longer be compulsory to wear mouth and nose protection from April 2nd. The transition period will then expire after most of the Corona requirements have officially ceased to exist on March 20th. Because because of the omicron* variant and the Corona vaccines* are we on the way from the pandemic to the endemic*.

In retail, for example in supermarkets and other shops, it falls corona* edition gone. Only individual chains, such as Aldi Nord, have announced that they want to let the branch management decide for themselves whether they want to Make use of domiciliary rights and oblige customers to wear a mask*. And some cultural institutions have also announced that they will continue to make masks compulsory, at least temporarily. Berliners in particular must expect to continue to wear a face mask in the museum or theater. For example, the Staatsoper Unter den Linden or the Humboldt Forum have made corresponding statements to the German Press Agency.

So far part of everyday life in the corona pandemic: the mask when shopping. (symbol photo) © Robert Michael/dpa

New Corona rules: In these indoor areas, there is still a state obligation to wear masks

But some areas of life are officially exempt from the mask requirement. Mouth and nose protection will still be required in public transport (but excluding coaches) and in facilities where vulnerable groups are present. These include hospitals, medical practices, day clinics, rehabilitation facilities, rescue services, nursing services, nursing facilities or facilities for refugees, the homeless, senior citizens and people with disabilities.

In addition, the obligation to wear masks in some state institutions is to be retained. In Berlin, for example, a mask requirement should continue to apply in criminal, district and regional courts. In North Rhine-Westphalia, mouth and nose protection must still be worn in prisons.

Hotspot regulation: In these federal states, the mask requirement remains in place due to high incidences

In Hamburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the regulations for so-called corona hotspot areas apply. The mask requirement remains there in “indoor spaces open to the public”. A face mask must also be worn in cultural institutions and in retail. In Hamburg, the hotspot regulation was initially set for four weeks. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, too, there will be no omission of the corona virus requirements until the end of April. (tk/dpa) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA