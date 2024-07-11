Every year, mainly in the months of June, July and Augusthe Saharan dust from the desert largest in the world travels thousands of kilometers to other continents and pollutes the air in different regionsAs the state of Florida, United Stateswith different consequences upon arrival.

The Sahara Desert, which covers a vast area of ​​North Africa, annually releases sand particles that travel in the air around the world, using the wind as a means of transport. Approximately, 100,000,000 tons make up the mass of dry and dusty air that crosses borders and reaches the other side of the Atlantic.

The process is cyclical and peaks between late June and mid-Augustwith new outbreaks occurring every three to five days, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports on its official website.

During this period, isolated outbreaks of Saharan dust spread further west, to Florida, Central America and even Texas covering large areas of the Atlantic Ocean that They can be as large as the forty-eight continental United States..

Despite the difficulty in observing the phenomenon, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) developed different tools to Study the effects and causes of the displacement of Saharan dust.

One of them is inside the Earth Observatory, where they explain that particles transported by air “absorb and reflect sunlight, which alters the amount of solar energy reaching the surfaceand also can promote or reduce the formation of clouds and storms“.

The effects of Sahara dust on health

Although one of the most notable consequences is the action it has on the formation of hurricanes and large stormsSaharan dust also has a negative impact on the lives of people living in the territories it reaches.

Dust from the Sahara extends as far as Florida and can reach Texas. Photo:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Although it does not pose a significant health risk, Saharan dust diminishes good air quality and can cause problems for people who have respiratory diseases such as asthma or COPD, and even reaches hurt the eyes and irritate the skin.