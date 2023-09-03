The search for extraterrestrial life has been going on for decades. Space probes, landers and rovers look for signs of life on planets such as Venus and Mars and the icy moons of Jupiter and Saturn. And with the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers search the atmospheres of planets outside our solar system for gases that indicate life.

Inge Loes ten Kate (1976, Rotterdam) obtained his PhD at Leiden University in 2006, worked at NASA in the US for five years and, after a short period in Oslo, started working at Utrecht University in 2012. Since September 2022 she is professor by special appointment at the Anton Pannekoek Institute for Astronomy in Amsterdam. In 2021, an asteroid was named after her.

In the search for extraterrestrial life, research closer to home is also important, argues Inge Loes ten Kate, who will hold her inaugural lecture on Wednesday as professor by special appointment of planetary sciences and astrobiology at the University of Amsterdam. “If you want to understand whether life is possible elsewhere, you first have to understand how and under what circumstances life on earth originated,” she says in an office at the Earth Sciences department of Utrecht University, where she works as an associate professor. next to her position in Amsterdam.

It is not self-evident that she works among earth scientists. “I have been fascinated by space for as long as I can remember,” says Ten Kate. “When I was ten years old, I already wrote in a school essay that I wanted to work at NASA,” the American space agency.

After studying aerospace engineering and doing PhD research on Mars, he succeeded. For five years, she worked at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center developing measuring instruments for Mars research, including the Curiosity rover, which has been circling the red planet for more than a decade. “That research sparked my interest in the origin of life on Mars. Despite my fascination for space, I still ended up on Earth.”

There are people who think that life on Earth came from somewhere else

Does extraterrestrial life exist?

“If you had asked me that as a child, I would have answered yes.”

And now?

“We currently have no evidence of extraterrestrial life. But I can’t really imagine that it doesn’t exist. We know that chemical processes took place that led to the simple life with which it began on Earth. We don’t know what those processes were, but we see that building blocks for life, such as amino acids, arise easily. That means that the other chemical processes required for simple life might not be that difficult either and could therefore take place in different places.”

Why is Earth important to this quest?

“This is the only place where we know life could have originated. There are people who think that life on Earth came from somewhere else. I think that is moving the problem, because then it comes from somewhere else where we understand the circumstances even less well. Moreover, it is strange that we do not see life anywhere else. The most logical and simple explanation seems to me that life originated on Earth. If we understand how that happened, then maybe we can better understand whether it is possible on other planets.”

The question is whether meteorites brought those building blocks to Earth or whether they originated here

What is known about the conditions under which life arose on Earth?

“Few. We know which building blocks the different forms of life on earth have in common. These are organic molecules, such as amino acids and the nucleobases that make up DNA. So they must have been present on the young earth. Furthermore, the presence of a solid surface, such as rock, and a solvent, such as water, seem to have played a role. For example, water can dissolve elements from rock that are used in living cells, such as iron and magnesium. And certain chemical reactions can be inhibited or stimulated when molecules attach to a solid surface. For example, more complex molecules, such as peptides – the building blocks of proteins – can arise because a certain molecule attaches itself to a surface, allowing another molecule to attach to it.”

What questions about the origin of life concern you?

“We find both amino acids and nucleobases in otherwise lifeless meteorites. The question is whether meteorites brought those building blocks to Earth or whether they originated here. I therefore want to know what happens when a meteorite with those building blocks lands on Earth. Will they remain intact or not? If not, then meteorites are probably not the way to provide the Earth’s surface with potential building blocks of life. To find an answer to this, we want to do experiments with meteorites. From this we can also deduce whether meteorites could have provided other planets with building blocks for life.

“I also want to know what the conditions were on the young Earth and what effect that had on the origin of life. For example, we don’t know whether life on Earth originated on the ocean floor or in a pool on the surface.

Many of these questions I cannot answer myself. This requires knowledge from various disciplines, such as geology, chemistry and biology, to come together. Life did not originate in a test tube. It took place in the complex environment of the young earth in water in which all kinds of different substances floated.”

On Mars, a few billion years ago, there were crater lakes similar to those on Earth

In Amsterdam you will again be working with astronomers. What are you going to do there?

“At the UvA, research is being done into planet formation and the so-called protoplanetary discs of dust and gas around young stars from which planets can form. For example, I want to see where you can find organic material in such a protoplanetary disk and where, on what kind of planets, it eventually ends up.”

Where do you think you are most likely to find life?

“Personally, I think on Mars or the icy moons Enceladus or Europa of Saturn and Jupiter. Especially since we can study them relatively well compared to distant exoplanets. For example, on Mars, a few billion years ago, there were crater lakes similar to those on Earth. And if life originated on the deep ocean floor, then we have a chance at the ice moons.”

Hasn’t Mars already been extensively explored?

“Several missions have indeed found no evidence that life ever existed. Yet that does not say everything. There are some interesting locations that we haven’t looked at yet because we don’t want to contaminate them with terrestrial bacteria. If we really want to know if there’s something there, we’ll have to take that guess anyway. Especially when someone like Elon Musk starts developing serious plans to go there with people. Then we first have to do a few more missions before those interesting areas are contaminated.”