Trainer Edin Terzic is hopeful that he will qualify with Borussia Dortmund for the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday. The Germans defend a 1-0 lead against Chelsea in London. Terzic is particularly clinging to the good play of Jude Bellingham, the 19-year-old playmaker who is reportedly in the interest of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.
“We have been getting questions about interest from other clubs in Jude since the start of his playing here,” said Terzic. “He could have gone to clubs in the Premier League then, but he consciously chose to move to Dortmund. I think it worked out well for both parties. As a club, we also help him further in his career.”
Using Bellingham, Dortmund won all ten games this year, in the league, cup and Champions League. Terzic: ,,We are very happy with Jude, at the age of 19 he is one of our leaders. We know we need a good performance from him tomorrow.”
Chelsea
At Borussia Dortmund’s opponent Chelsea, trainer Graham Potter has called on fans to stand behind their team on Tuesday. The European tournament must save the season of the London top club. Chelsea is in tenth place in the Premier League and was eliminated prematurely in both the FA Cup and the League Cup. “Supporters always have the right to express their opinion. They, like us, have suffered from the poor results,” said Potter. ,,But the fans also know the importance of tomorrow’s game. We want to make it difficult for Dortmund here and we need the fans for that.”
It is not yet clear whether Reece James can participate against Dortmund. The defender missed Saturday’s 1-0 home game against Leeds United with a thigh injury. American attacker Christian Pulisic returns to the selection.
Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.
Program Champions League
Standings Champions League
Statistics Champions League
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Jude #Bellinghams #future #lie #clubs #Premier #League
Leave a Reply