The Chivas del Guadalajara started on the right foot in the Clausura 2022, when they categorically beat Mazatlán FC by a 3-0 win. However, with regard to stove football, and unlike other tournaments, the Sacred Rebaño has not made any ‘bombshell’ signings and only Roberto Alvarado has dressed as a rojiblanco. Although the first reports suggest that Macías could be an option in the future.
Jose Juan Macías He is trying his luck in the Old Continent, where he is not having a good time and he has not played since October. The forward is erased from Getafe, a team that will not make the purchase option valid and that seeks to return as soon as possible to the national forward.
That’s where Chivas he could choose to receive it and give him another chance as a club’s gunner. Unless something extraordinary happens, it will be for the next tournament when the striker is back in Mexican football, where he would have to earn a place in the squad of coach Marcelo Michel Leaño.
Today Chivas is with a ‘full house’ as far as strikers are concerned. In total there are 6 footballers who occupy this position: Ángel Zaldívar, Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega, Paolo Yrizar, César Huerta and Ronaldo Cisneros. For the arrival of the ‘JJ’, the rojiblancos will have to get rid of one or two footballers, the same ones that could come out of those who have less participation.
On the other hand, before leaving to the other side of the pond, Jose Juan Macías It had a value in the transfer market that was around 10 million dollars, after not having the necessary minutes, today its cost is of 7 million greens.
That is how Jose Juan Macías could be back with a step with more pain than glory in Europe. One of the options and last hope is for a foreign Spanish team to raise its hand to take their services, something complicated due to its high cost compared to what was shown in La Liga.
