Everything seems to indicate that, Erick AguirreHe will be another great Mexican soccer player who will stay in Mexican soccer for the rest of his career, with 24 years of age it looks imminent that he will sign a multi-year contract with the Rayados de Monterrey starting in Apertura 2021.
The youth squad of Monarcas Morelia He made his debut in Liga MX at 16 years of age and since then he was already a regular team starter, in the summer of 2016 he was recruited by the Tuzos de Pachuca and after five years at the club it seems that his cycle has ended and it is time to that the Hidalgo team take advantage of what they forged in recent years.
Just a few weeks ago there was talk that the Club Deportivo Guadalajara had its signing tied up, but the hiring fell, apparently due to the lack of economic power of the rojiblanco team, so now, the Sultana del Norte team took the initiative and, in the absence of it being made official, the services of the captain of the Mexican Under-23 team will be made.
When he made sure that he would reach the Sacred Herd, it was thought that a good rojiblanco project could start, but it did not happen and it could not be better, as one of the best teams in the country today arrived to sign him.
On the contrary, the Verde Valle team, who have been in misery for three years and do not show improvement for the coming tournament, according to this they will continue to bet on the quarry and it seems that they seek to obtain funds from their series through streaming service, because after several weeks there are no signs of any real reinforcements (except for some players who may return from their assignments).
The arrival of Erick to the North, it will make the Albiazul squad even more powerful and they will have a young, but experienced element in their ranks, due to their premature debut in 2014 in Aztec football, Aguirre, has callus at such a young age and has what it takes to have a starting position in Monterrey.
In addition, his multifunctionality may provide him with more options, although it would be expected that it would be in a left-back role, a position in which he has performed more in recent years and a position that weakened with the departure of Miguel Layún.
