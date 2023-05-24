If you only pay attention to green and blue in and around the city, then not the overall winner Amsterdam, but Arnhem is the most attractive large city in the Netherlands. This is evident from the annual survey Atlas for municipalitiesfrom research agency Atlas Research.

Researcher Marten Middeldorp: “Nature and water have undergone a revaluation due to the corona period. The theme is also relevant, due to the nitrogen crisis, the loss of biodiversity and the quality of the water. And then there is climate change.”

The popularity of Arnhem is not due to the fact that there are many streets with many trees, which does not seem to be the most important factor for any city. The fact that Arnhem is close to large, European protected nature reserves does not weigh too heavily either. Otherwise, a city like the beautifully situated Apeldoorn, next to the Veluwe, would have scored higher.

No, it is mainly the presence of high-quality green and blue within the neighborhoods that does it, plus the green and blue in the wider area. Middeldorp: “What people especially appreciate is having a pleasant view; they want to be able to walk in a park a short distance from their home, and have a picnic with the kids.”

The Stadsblok Park in Arnhem. Photo HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Endangered species

A home in a neighborhood with ten percentage points more green and blue is on average 2.3 percent more expensive than a home in a less green or blue neighborhood, the researchers conclude in their report. There is also something remarkable: the quality of the nature present is more important for the value of a city than the quantity. Arnhem scores high in this too.

“People are willing to pay an average of 2 percent more for a home in a neighborhood where there are ten additional endangered species per square kilometer,” the researchers write. Middeldorp: “Municipalities would do better to think about what kind of nature they want than to haphazardly create a green strip.”

On average, the researchers state, the contribution of green and blue to the attractiveness of living in the fifty largest municipalities is 17 percent. “This means that homes in Arnhem are 9 percentage points more expensive than average due to the green-blue residential appeal.”

Zwolle also scores very well, followed at a great distance by Velsen, Bergen op Zoom and Alkmaar. The least attractive is Oss. “Here, the total contribution of green and blue to residential attractiveness is 11 percent,” says the report, 6 percentage points less than average.

The assessment of the cities also takes into account the disadvantages of a beautiful natural environment: greater effects of drought, flooding and flooding.

But the average Dutch person still finds work, cultural facilities, safety, catering and a university more important than the presence of beautiful nature and beautiful water. And that is also the reason that Emmen in Drenthe dangles at the bottom of the list for the umpteenth time, as the least attractive large city in the Netherlands.

Middeldorp: “We are not saying that you cannot live comfortably in Emmen. There is a lot of greenery and a beautiful zoo and it is relatively safe. But there are few jobs and facilities, and the culinary offer is also meager, all things that the average Dutch person finds attractive.”

Amsterdam has been number 1 of the most attractive cities for years. Photo Aurelien Goubau

For the average Dutch person, Amsterdam remains by far the most attractive city to live in. Middeldorp: “Amsterdam is the largest city in an area with many jobs and many facilities. Where else can you find a Rijksmuseum and Concertgebouw and a cafe on every street corner? Where else can you find two broad universities?”

A logical winner, followed at an appropriate distance by Amstelveen, Leiden and Utrecht.

Most poverty in Rotterdam

The Atlas for municipalities contains rankings with scores on attractiveness for various areas, varying from the proportion of people below the poverty line (Rotterdam number one), the participation of women, disability and perceived insecurity (Heerlen number last in all three categories) and employment in nature management (Roosendaal on one).

The only ranking on which Amsterdam is number last is employment in agriculture, forestry and fishing. Those who work in those sectors do not live in Amsterdam. At the top of this list is Alphen aan den Rijn. Researcher Middeldorp: “This is mainly due to Boskoop, which falls under this municipality, where many tree nurseries are located.”