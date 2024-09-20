Some Palestinians, displaced by the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, said they feared high waves would flood their makeshift camp on the beach again.

“Enough, enough, enough,” said Shaaban, an electrical engineer who was displaced from Gaza City. “The occupation pushed us until we reached the sea, and we thought it was safe. Last week, the sea rose and flooded and pulled down the tents, and this could happen again. Where will we go if it happens again?”

Pictures and videos circulating on social media platforms showed water flooding the tents of the displaced, which are only a few meters away from the sea waves, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinians displaced by the war in the Gaza Strip were forced to gather on the Mediterranean coast, while Israeli forces continued to fight with Hamas in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military is constantly issuing evacuation orders across Gaza, angering Palestinians, the United Nations and aid officials over the shrinking humanitarian zones and the absence of safe areas.

The war in the Gaza Strip forced almost all of its 2.3 million residents to flee, some of them more than 10 million to different areas.

Palestinians in Gaza live in extremely harsh conditions, with their homes destroyed, them being displaced more than once, and hunger spreading throughout the Strip.