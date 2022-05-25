The European automobile manufacturers’ association, Acea, has published a report on Tuesday in which it has pointed out the points most visited by European truckers, with the aim of helping governments to know where to install recharging points for electric trucks. The report explains that 10% of the locations most frequented by carriers monopolize more than half of the stops that they do. Therefore, from Acea they asked that these points be a priority when placing the plugs.

According to the study, in Europe it will be necessary to install 3,126 charging points by 2027 to help meet the transport decarbonisation objectives set by the European Union. “Battery electric trucks will play an important role in the decarbonisation of road freight transport. If enough charging stations are installed quickly across the EU, their market uptake will increase exponentially in the coming years,” said Martin Lundstedt, Chairman of the Acea Commercial Vehicles Board and CEO of Volvo.

“Given that today there are hardly any charging stations that are adapted to the specific needs of trucks, the challenge that lies ahead is enormous. That is why we want to help governments and industry stakeholders direct their investments where they are needed most,” added Lundstedt.

According to the report, for which the GPS coordinates of 400,000 trucks distributed throughout Europe were monitored for a year, Spain needs 282 charging points distributed mainly in the Mediterranean corridor area and Catalonia; central zone, with Madrid as one of the hottest spots; Y Basque Country. The Acea report specifies that Germany is the country that needs to install the most charging stations, with a total of 746, followed by France, with 584, and Italy, with 337.

In addition, the Acea study distinguishes between locations where truck drivers make short stops of less than an hour (they stop to eat or take a short break) and long stops, which is where they spend the night. “This is important since the duration determines the charging needs, such as the time available for a full recharge and the required output power,” explains the employer in her study.