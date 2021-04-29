The sound background of a car comes from a combination of different noises and sounds. The habitual ones of the conduction, like those that produce andl engine and tires when rolling on the pavement when the car is in motion, they are constantly perceived, like the aeroacoustics caused by the air flowing through the bodywork.

Besides, also there are temporary noise sources: the windows buzz softly or the click of the central locking of the doors.

Audi tackles noise reduction holistically. Experts from various areas, from complete vehicle and chassis development to quality control specialists, work together in the «Rustle and Rumble» team (whose literal translation from English would be ‘Crackles and Rattles’).

The specialists in this area test and evaluate each new Audi model on the road and on the vibration track, but also in the hydropulsion devices. It is a servo-hydraulic test bench with four levels that vibrates the vehicle: the annoying noises, such as rattling and creaking in the passenger compartment, are caused by vibrations of up to 50 Hertz. The vibrational responses of individual components or the entire chassis are tested to investigate and locate noise sources. Noises are not always heard where they arise. The vibroacoustic balance of vehicles has significant consequences for the comfort level of the driver.

For it, the acoustics experts they place the vehicles on a vibrating platform with hydropulsion equipment and agitators that vibrate intensely. The team uses familiar, everyday vocabulary to name the different types of noise that appear, but the success of their work lies in making minute distinctions.

A weird noise can disturb the passenger found in the passenger compartment. Although it is not strong, it is perceptible. And it comes from somewhere in the back of the car.

The search for the origin of this type of noise supposes a comprehensive review of the entire vehicle. For example, a certain noise may start at a front door and travel to the rear through components in the car, but be only audible in the C-pillar. In addition to these convoluted transmission paths, the team has to detect the junctions. critical materials, clogging problems, and aerodynamic effects to locate potential acoustic interference.

Sounds identified as squeaks or creaks have long been part of Audi’s technical jargon. The experience of the «Rustle and Rattle» team It comes from the development of complete vehicles and bodies, as well as from quality control. When necessary, they turn to specialists from other departments, such as engine and transmission production or development. Team perceptions can have a wide variety of effects. Sometimes they cause changes in the quality of the components; at other times, your specialists even discover potential production errors or find connections that are caused by the vehicle’s own construction. For this reason, the team works from the first phase of development, which ensures that less and less annoying noises arise in the passenger compartment, despite the complexity of the vehicle’s construction.

Roller, vibrator, hydro-propulsion and a shaker platform



Beyond experience and listening comprehension, the team has also invested in significant technical support. The specialists carry out measurements after carrying out a series of tests on tracks located in vibrating platforms with uneven surfaces, in addition to tests in real traffic. To identify possible sources of annoying noise without having to focus on driving, machines that vibrate vehicles are also used.

To do this, technicians use vibrating rollers that can simulate, for example, driving on paving stones. Additionally, they subject cars to hydropulsion tests, a system that activates an adjustable frequency band to transmit impulses through the wheels and chassis. As the intensity can also be varied, the team of technicians can produce vibrations and sounds, an endurance test even for premium vehicles.

The so-called ‘shaker’ system works in a similar way, except that it is used to make the car body vibrate directly. This allows avoid damping effects caused by tires, the shock absorbers themselves and the chassis. The test benches allow the vehicle to be subjected to stimuli under laboratory conditions that are previously recorded on the test track, without disturbing conditions such as wind, engine or rolling noises, and with the option of unlimited repetition.

Turn signals and buttons matter too



The ideal is that the sounds of signage and information transmit functional messages discreetly: turn signals are one of them, as well as acoustic feedback from touch operation on the MMI screen. Buttons and switches should make soft but crisp sounds when operated. Intrusive warning sounds are only activated when it is necessary to capture the attention of passengers.

Unlike a combustion engine, an electric motor hardly causes oscillations, vibrations or mechanical noises. With such a context, noises that were previously not so perceptible can come to the fore. That includes both aeroacoustics and tire rolling noise.

Audi makes a great effort to minimize these effects as much as possible when they arise. For example, all areas of the Audi e-tron chassis where disturbing noise could be transmitted are specially isolated and decoupled. This means that the openings and cavities associated with the design inside the chassis they are filled with insulating microfiber. Textile and microfiber insulation material is also used to absorb noise in the linings of the wheel arches. In addition, relevant surfaces, such as the floor, are coated with a special material. This has the effect that the sheet metal vibrates less.

In the front part, a complex multilayer sequence it isolates the noise so that it does not pass from the front to the passenger compartment. At the rear, a similar construction takes care of the new vehicle architecture, which features additional traction on the rear axle. In addition, the electric motors are enclosed in capsules that reduce noise. Even the lining on the bass is designed to absorb sound. Inside, the foam-reinforced carpet keeps you quiet.

The second important factor in achieving a comfortable environment inside the Audi e-tron is its advanced aeroacoustics. Usually, wind noise intensifies when a car reaches speeds of 85 km / h and higher. In the electric SUV, this noise barely penetrates the interior, because the door seals, the exterior mirrors and the flashing have a very refined design. Passengers can carry on a conversation without raising their voices even at high speeds. The windscreen features double glazing as standard, and Audi also offers acoustic glazing for the side windows as an option.

Active noise cancellation



Active acoustic measurements have become very important in recent years. With the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) system, for example, some of the engine sound can be reduced. The system is based on ANC microphones, which are integrated into the headliner and measure the noise level inside. A control device reverses the annoying sound waves and emits neutralizing waves through the subwoofers. On the other hand, the Audi SQ5 TDI even has actuators in the exhaust system to accentuate the desired sounds. These especially energetic speakers allow the sound of the engine to have a more resounding and dynamic effect, as desired. On the e-tron GT electric sports car, a sound effect can also be generated through the audio system depending on the mode chosen in the drive select.

How 3D sound works



The term 3D describes a sound that acoustically reflects the three dimensions of a space. When audio recording was invented, sound was played through a single speaker. Stereophonic sound it cannot be reproduced with that technique and it is flat. Stereophonic sound was established in the 1960s: two microphones record music from different positions. When played back, the recorded audio information – mono signals is assigned to two different channels and played through a left and right speaker. This produces a sensation of spatial sound, the stereo effect. The term ‘1-D’ refers to that stereo sound.

As for ‘2-D’, it refers to surround sound, a multi-channel technology widespread since around the turn of the millennium. Music comes from a subwoofer and several front, rear and side speakers; depending on the number of speakers, a distinction is made between the 5.1 and 8.1 standard. However, at this level each sound effect is assigned to a single speaker or to a specific group of speakers. To achieve 3D sound you need an additional sound source that is not at the same level. Since the second-generation Q7 was introduced in 2016, Audi has offered Bang & Olufsen sound systems with 3D sound, which also reflects the spatial dimension of height.

Several additional wideband loudspeakers are used for this integrated in the A-pillar and, as in the A8 and Q8, also in the B-pillar, as well as in the headliner. The cabin becomes a large stage where the music is played as it was recorded in the studio.

Behind this technology is a specific algorithm that Audi has developed together with the Fraunhofer Institute. The Symphoria 2.0 3-D algorithm records information from stereo or 5.1 recordings intended for three dimensions and processes it for 3D speakers. This means that the sound effects can be flexibly distributed in the cabin.

In the most advanced sound systems of Bang & Olufsena powerful 1920s amp watts works with a 24-channel digital processor and with 23 speakers. This technology allows the cabin to have a greater acoustic amplitude.

Audi doesn’t skimp on sound quality in the compact class either. On the contrary, it only adapts the technical concept to the space conditions. In A1, for example, there are four midrange speakers integrated into the dashboard that are directed vertically upwards and use the windshield as a reflective surface. In this way, a high-quality three-dimensional sound can be achieved even in a car of the compact class, which is unique in the category.

With the Q4 e-tron, Audi is turning to a new partner for hi-fi equipment while remaining true to its natural and unadulterated sound. Audi chose this option for its high-end sound systems in order to better satisfy customer wishes. While Bang & Olufsen, with its brilliant sound pattern, perfectly meets the demands of large and middle-class models, Audi’s new partner, Sonos, offers a sound with lots of bass that especially appeals to a younger target group. Consequently, this brand fits perfectly with the new compact SUV, which means access to the range of electric vehicles from Audi. The philosophy of dynamic sound and tuning linked to Sonos will be implemented in the middle of the year in other models of the compact class.