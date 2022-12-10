The koala It has thick, silky fur that gives it a stuffed-like appearance. It is a marsupial that is gray and tawny on the back, with white and off-white spots on the hindquarters and midsection.

Scientific name: Phascolarctos cinereus

Class: Mammals

Mainland oceania

Habitat: Tropical forest

Diet: Herbivorous

Weight: 5 – 9kg

Size: 60 – 85cm

They have a round head, hairy ears, and a flat nose.

Their hands are characterized by being adapted to arboreal life. The koala male is agile enough to jump vertically and horizontally.

The koala They live in eastern Australia, where there are more eucalyptus trees, their main food.

It is a nocturnal animal, they are solitary and territorial, they like to sleep in the forks of the branches.

When it’s cold, it forms a ball to protect itself from the cold and maintain its body heat.

Koalas sleep during the day and feed at night.

In February 2022 The koala entered the list of endangered animalsin just a decade they went from being a vulnerable species to being endangered.

In 20 years, the koala population has been cut in half by land clearing, drought, disease, car collisions and dog attacks, the WWF reported.

Koalas are animals that do not drink waterThey do not need it themselves, they obtain the necessary hydration from other foods, eucalyptus trees contain a high percentage of water.

These animals have a slow metabolism and have little physical activity, so their water needs are less.

When a koala drinks water directly, it is associated with some disease or because the water levels in the eucalyptus trees have dropped.