A match was requested for the young goalkeeper to show his talent, however, the coach did not think it was pertinent and he played it with the experience of the ‘Rabbit’.

The following years were for Ochoa the best in his career, since he left to try his luck in the Old Continent and was a figure in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He currently plays for America where, at 36 years of age, he continues to leave more questions than answers in his level of play.

The Pumas youth squad served as a right-back and thanks to his speed, he quickly earned a place in the Auriazul team.

After having played the World Cup in South Africa, it was enough for him to go out to Celtic of Scotland to show his talent, however, little happened and he was loaned to Real Zaragoza where the story was the same.

In 2012 America signed him and he became an important part of the 2013 title, the year in which he was signed by Monterrey where he played for 5 years. Later, he had ephemeral steps in the Vancouver Whitecaps (Canada) and in the Valerenga (Norway)

The bulwark was part of the AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands and its future was promising. In 2011 he left for Espanyol where he lived his best time as a player, being a starter until 2017, where he left for PSV.

With the Farmers he had a discreet performance and in 2017 he lived his worst moment when he went unnoticed in La Roma. Then he went through with more pain than glory in Real Sociedad, Al-Gharafa and currently plays in Monterrey.

His physical power and skill in the air made him a complete and well-credentialed item with the Atlas Foxes.

In 2010 he was signed by the Tigres where he was one of the best of the team, leaving in 2020 to sign with the Red Devils of Toluca.

At that time the name of Barrera pointed to be one of the most remembered Mexican players in history; However, in the Premier League he had a minimal participation and ended up descending along with the team.

In 2011 he was signed by Real Zaragoza, where he would have a second chance on the other side of the pond, however, the story was similar and he returned to Mexico with Cruz Azul.

Since his return to the country, he lived his second stage with Pumas, signed with Atlético San Luis and today he plays for the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro.

The Mexican began his career in the lower ranks of Barcelona; had a short-lived step in teams in Europe such as Tottenham, Galatasaray, Racing, Mallorca and Villarreal, each with bad to fair results.

In 2015 he said goodbye to the Old Continent and signed with LA Galaxy, being one of the ‘bomb’ reinforcements. After four years, in 2019 he played with America where it happened with more pain than glory. Today he is without equipment.

In 2010 the ‘Chicharito’ it was on everyone’s lips. The new figure that could surpass Hugo Sánchez in everything he has achieved, as the public and the media said at the time.

Hernández Balcazar made a World Cup worth remembering, so much so that he went to Manchester United, being one of the best hires for a Mexican in recent years.

With the Red Devils he broke it during his 5 years at the club. He did things well and won the affection of the respectable. In 2015 the litmus test came when he signed on a loan with Real Madrid, where he was used as a change, but with good results when entering the field.

In 2015 he left for Bayer Leverkusen where he went unnoticed; went to West Ham with similar results; In 2019 he signed with Sevilla and was one of the worst signings in the club’s history.

Finally, 2020 the LA Galaxy ends up signing him. In the Angelina squad he has witnessed matches with chiaroscuro. Much is said that in one or two tournaments he will be back in Liga MX.

In 2010 the ‘Hyena’ was part of Arsenal and was one of the most prominent players on his team and the Tricolor.

However, and although he has done things well in each of the clubs where he has played, at the time he mentioned that he did not like football.

Today the ‘Bomber’ is part and parcel of the Los Angeles FC team in Major League Soccer.