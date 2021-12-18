12 years ago the World Cup in South Africa was played 2010. At that time, names of Aztec players began to sound that promised a lot in the not too distant future. Some were even considered as the men who would lead the Tricolor to the fifth game.
Today in 90min we review what has happened and where does each of those promises play who were participants in the African World Cup.
One of the most promising elements was Guillermo Ochoa. The goal of Eagles of America He was the second goalkeeper, being a substitute for the experienced Oscar Pérez.
A match was requested for the young goalkeeper to show his talent, however, the coach did not think it was pertinent and he played it with the experience of the ‘Rabbit’.
The following years were for Ochoa the best in his career, since he left to try his luck in the Old Continent and was a figure in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
He currently plays for America where, at 36 years of age, he continues to leave more questions than answers in his level of play.
The former player Efrain Juarez He was one of the most prominent and promising youngsters in 2010.
The Pumas youth squad served as a right-back and thanks to his speed, he quickly earned a place in the Auriazul team.
After having played the World Cup in South Africa, it was enough for him to go out to Celtic of Scotland to show his talent, however, little happened and he was loaned to Real Zaragoza where the story was the same.
In 2012 America signed him and he became an important part of the 2013 title, the year in which he was signed by Monterrey where he played for 5 years. Later, he had ephemeral steps in the Vancouver Whitecaps (Canada) and in the Valerenga (Norway)
Another of the players who most caught his attention for his performance was Hector Moreno. In 2010, the then 23-year-old defender was one of the promises for Mexican soccer.
The bulwark was part of the AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands and its future was promising. In 2011 he left for Espanyol where he lived his best time as a player, being a starter until 2017, where he left for PSV.
With the Farmers he had a discreet performance and in 2017 he lived his worst moment when he went unnoticed in La Roma. Then he went through with more pain than glory in Real Sociedad, Al-Gharafa and currently plays in Monterrey.
On the other hand, back then the ‘Pechus’ Torres Nilo He was shaping up to get out of Mexican soccer and try his luck in the Old Continent.
His physical power and skill in the air made him a complete and well-credentialed item with the Atlas Foxes.
In 2010 he was signed by the Tigres where he was one of the best of the team, leaving in 2020 to sign with the Red Devils of Toluca.
In 2010 the player Pablo Barrera it was shining with its own light. In the World Cup in South Africa he was one of the most prominent elements of the Tricolor and West Ham United threw the house out the window to sign him.
At that time the name of Barrera pointed to be one of the most remembered Mexican players in history; However, in the Premier League he had a minimal participation and ended up descending along with the team.
In 2011 he was signed by Real Zaragoza, where he would have a second chance on the other side of the pond, however, the story was similar and he returned to Mexico with Cruz Azul.
Since his return to the country, he lived his second stage with Pumas, signed with Atlético San Luis and today he plays for the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro.
Among the players who appeared the most and for whom there were high expectations to be one of the best footballers in the country is Giovani dos santos.
The Mexican began his career in the lower ranks of Barcelona; had a short-lived step in teams in Europe such as Tottenham, Galatasaray, Racing, Mallorca and Villarreal, each with bad to fair results.
In 2015 he said goodbye to the Old Continent and signed with LA Galaxy, being one of the ‘bomb’ reinforcements. After four years, in 2019 he played with America where it happened with more pain than glory. Today he is without equipment.
What to say about forward Javier Hernández? Without a doubt, one of the most distinguished Mexicans in the soccer field in recent years.
In 2010 the ‘Chicharito’ it was on everyone’s lips. The new figure that could surpass Hugo Sánchez in everything he has achieved, as the public and the media said at the time.
Hernández Balcazar made a World Cup worth remembering, so much so that he went to Manchester United, being one of the best hires for a Mexican in recent years.
With the Red Devils he broke it during his 5 years at the club. He did things well and won the affection of the respectable. In 2015 the litmus test came when he signed on a loan with Real Madrid, where he was used as a change, but with good results when entering the field.
In 2015 he left for Bayer Leverkusen where he went unnoticed; went to West Ham with similar results; In 2019 he signed with Sevilla and was one of the worst signings in the club’s history.
Finally, 2020 the LA Galaxy ends up signing him. In the Angelina squad he has witnessed matches with chiaroscuro. Much is said that in one or two tournaments he will be back in Liga MX.
The player Carlos candle He became the perfect match for Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández.
In 2010 the ‘Hyena’ was part of Arsenal and was one of the most prominent players on his team and the Tricolor.
However, and although he has done things well in each of the clubs where he has played, at the time he mentioned that he did not like football.
Today the ‘Bomber’ is part and parcel of the Los Angeles FC team in Major League Soccer.
