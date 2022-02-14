Mohamed Kenawy (Cairo)

Singing stars in the Arab world began reviving their concerts on the occasion of the celebration of Valentine’s Day, which falls on February 14, and they are all excited to meet their fans after they were absent from them last year due to the intensification of the new wave of the “Corona” virus, and among these singers who were keen to stay in their country, Some of them chose another country and went so far as to be with the Arab community in a number of European countries and America.

Mohamed Mounir

“King” Mohamed Mounir will perform a concert with his band under the supervision of distributor Sherif Nour, on February 15th, in the Global Village in Dubai. Among them is: “Oh, Bride of the Nile, strange, O Samra, lipstick, Fink, my love, I am fine, teach me about you, son of Marika.”

Ali Al Hajjar

Ali El-Haggar will perform the first concerts held by the Egyptian Opera House on this occasion on the evening of Tuesday, February 15, during which, accompanied by the musical troupe led by Maestro Ahmed Atef, he presents a group of his own works that succeeded in achieving a wide audience base, preceded by a break by singer Mai Farouk, who sings a bouquet of the most famous compositions of Tarab Arabi.

Karol Smaha

The Lebanese star Carole Samaha will also present her concert at the Egyptian Opera on Wednesday evening, February 16th, accompanied by the orchestra led by Maestro Dr. Mohamed El Mougy, a selection of her famous works, after a break for singers Mohamed Metwally and Ayat Farouk.

Medhat Saleh and Reham Abdel Hakim

Medhat Saleh is preparing to revive the “Sound of Cinema” concerts in Alexandria, which begins on February 14, in which he sings a group of songs by major artists that were sung in old films. The singer Riham Abdel Hakim and the Symphony Orchestra led by Maestro Nair Nagy, who presents the concert, participate in the revival of these concerts. Arranged by a new artistic orchestral.

Amr diab

Singer Amr Diab will perform a concert on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, at a private Egyptian university on February 22nd. The plateau performed a concert on February 11th on the open stage of the Manara Center for International Conferences in the Fifth Settlement area in New Cairo.

Ragheb Alama

Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama flies to the United States of America, to perform two concerts on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. He gave the first concert in Orlando, Florida, on February 13, and the second concert will be on February 19 in California.

Elisa

The star Elissa is on a tour in the United States of America to perform 4 concerts in February in several different cities, and the last concerts of the tour will be on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, from February 12 to 16 in the Bahamas in Miami, Florida.

Myriam Fares

The Lebanese star, Myriam Fares, celebrates the Day of Love during a concert that she will perform today in Istanbul, Turkey.

Assi El Helani

Today, the star Assi El-Hillani will perform a concert in Iraq. During the concert, he is scheduled to present a bouquet of his most beautiful new and old songs that the audience will interact with. On the same day, Iraqi singer Rahma Riad will perform in Erbil.