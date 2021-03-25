Mr. Becker, Germany is in permanent lockdown, but the number of corona infections is rising sharply. Where do people get infected?

Unfortunately, the infection process is now very diffuse. In three out of four cases it is not possible to exactly determine where a person was infected. Larger outbreaks with more than five to ten cases of infection only contribute relatively little to the overall infection process. According to the official registration data, it is currently around ten percent in Saarland. The remaining 90 percent are single infections for which no epidemiological connection to other cases can be found. This is what makes targeted intervention to prevent such a permanent lockdown so difficult.

Was that different last year?

In the past year, large eruptions shaped the picture. For example those in meat production. The factories can be closed and the number of infections can be significantly reduced. Unfortunately, this is no longer so easy with a diffuse infection process. What has also changed is that infections no longer shape what is happening in old people’s and care facilities. Fortunately, thanks to the vaccinations, that is largely over.

And where do all the infections come from?

That is usually unclear and that makes it so difficult, also for politics. It cannot be limited to individual areas of life. The virus lurks in so many places. In most cases, the chains of infection can no longer be traced. Many infections occur in private households, i.e. within the family, but also at work, in daycare centers and schools.



Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow recently said that every third student who is tested in cities with a very high incidence in his country is positive. An incredible number.

There is nothing like that to be seen in Saarland. So far we have only had isolated outbreaks in schools. And we test a lot in this area. But that can change quickly, as many schools are now back to regular operations. According to the registration data, private households are number one in infection outbreaks. At the moment, this area is more important in Saarland than daycare, school and work place combined.

In Saarland, the incidence is currently comparatively low despite the proximity to the Moselle Department, where there are many coronavirus mutations. Doesn’t the virus stop at the border?

We have a special situation due to the proximity to the border. In Saarland there is a relatively high proportion of the so-called South African variant. It is well above that of other federal states. But no one can give a valid answer whether this is solely due to the proximity to the Moselle department. In the Moselle, the proportion of the variant was up to 40 percent of all cases of infection, in Saarland it is now around 18 percent. Recently, however, the proportion has not increased significantly – in contrast to the so-called British variant. It now represents 50 to 60 percent of all cases.

Cross-border commuters now have to be tested regularly, but so far there have been very few positive cases among them. At the central test station in Saarland, there were only 45 out of 22,000. Can you save yourself the effort?

The numbers show that there is apparently no pronounced virus entry at the moment. It may have existed in the past. At the moment the situation seems to be well under control, but testing is an important tool in order to identify changes quickly and then, if necessary, take countermeasures.

Test centers are currently being built all over the place. So far, however, they have only been accepted with caution. Wouldn’t it make more sense to combine the tests nationwide with openings, for example in the catering trade, in order to test more?

This is happening now, albeit in an exemplary manner for the time being. I would be cautious about doing this on a large scale right away because the problem is in the details. For example, retail is unlikely to be a driver of the pandemic. The hygiene concepts can be implemented well in the shops. What matters is what happens before the deal. Is the hygiene concept also met there? It may make more sense to give out a kind of day ticket for those who tested negatively to get into the city center.

What do you think of the openings that have now been announced in Saarland, are they justifiable in view of the nationwide pandemic?

In my opinion, it is basically a pragmatic approach to develop strategies on how openings can be designed with as little risk as possible – the path now announced by the Saarland certainly makes sense. Whether the announced concepts can really be implemented after Easter will depend on whether the 7-day incidence in Saarland does not rise to 100 or higher, which the state government has clearly stated as a prerequisite. In general, however, I consider it an important step to give citizens a new perspective and at the same time to create motivation for each individual to take a more active role in pandemic containment.

As early as mid-2020 it was said that testing had to be carried out much more widely in order to find a way out of the pandemic. Why didn’t that happen?

At that time, rapid antigen tests were not yet available in large numbers and many tests were not as reliable as they are today in terms of test quality. In the summer, however, the topic should have been pursued more consistently and test strategies developed for public life as well. Some things should have been tackled more quickly. But since we’d gotten off so lightly by then, the ongoing threat posed by the pandemic was likely too underestimated.