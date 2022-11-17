Governor Rubén Rocha came out yesterday in defense of the good image of Sinaloa, by deny that Mazatlán is the tourist destination where drug lords vacationsince it is known that with the immense fortunes that they manage, they can vacation wherever they want.

It is evident that there is a national and international campaign to continue stigmatizing sinaloa as one of the most violent places in the country, when the latest figures indicate that the crime wave has been reduced and that instead there is more violence in Guanajuato, Michoacán, Jalisco, Guerrero, Tamaulipas and a host of other states and cities.

Rocha is right when answering the reporters’ question with another question: don’t the bosses also vacation in Los Cabos, Vallarta and Cancun? It is what they have left over to give themselves all the luxuries they want.

After all, it is good that these types of controversies are opened that serve to clarify something that even President Andrés Manuel López Obrador himself recognizes, that Sinaloa is the cradle of good people, of agricultural and fishing producers who maintain the national leadership in food production. and much more.

Potpourri. What we commented yesterday in this column is reaffirmed: that Morena and the Fourth Transformation were preparing a great march for November 27, since it turns out that President AMLO himself confirmed it yesterday and that he will personally lead it, for which he will advance his fourth report that It was scheduled to take place on December 1 at the Zócalo in Mexico City.

Here the Governor Ruben Rocha He acknowledges that he is thinking of attending the march, although initially the possibility that each Morenista governor mobilized his hosts in their own states to give it the national character was handled. Surely the organization strategies will be adjusted in the coming days.

Reward. The mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas, traveled yesterday to Mexico City where he received the second national prize for the INAI Innovation and Transparency Award, with the geographic information systems and open data project presented by Implan, which directed by Luis Carlos Lara Damken.

Cobaes. In advance of Santa Clos, the general director of Cobaes, Santiago Inzunza, made a tour of the north of the state yesterday and delivered works worth one million 700 thousand pesos, among which the restoration of the civic square of the campus of Villa de Ahome, where 600,000 pesos were invested, and the restoration of the San Blas campus, with an investment of 950,000 pesos.

Parade. Finally the students will take to the streets again, at least the members of the 43 contingents that will participate in the parade on November 20 in commemoration of the Mexican Revolution, for more than two years the massive acts were suspended due to the pandemic. With these events, trade is also reactivated, whose leaders have always opposed the total closure of activities.

