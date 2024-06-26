Washington.– It may seem like this has happened before, but this rematch of the 2020 election is happening in a world that has changed enormously, as there are urgent things at stake both domestically and internationally.

We’ve also learned more about President Biden and former President Donald J. Trump over the past four years.

This is what these two men have done and want to do on some of the most important issues.

abortion

Joe Biden supports the federal right to abortion and wants to prevent states from banning the procedure before fetal viability.

Donald Trump has treated abortion policy as a political transaction, saying he will not sign a federal ban on abortion but believing states should impose their own restrictions.

Democracy

Biden has focused his campaign on a fight to preserve American democracy, condemned Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and proposed legislation to expand voting access and counter restrictions in red states.

Trump has been the only US president who has refused to accept defeat in a democratic election.

He tried to overturn the 2020 election and has tried to delegitimize the electoral system, dehumanizing parts of society with language reminiscent of Hitler and other authoritarian leaders.

Economy

Biden has funded manufacturing, construction and renewable energy and middle- and low-income households. Inflation skyrocketed at the beginning of his term and is now moderate, but higher than before the pandemic.

Trump implemented some traditional conservative measures as president by enacting a massive package of tax cuts. Although he also implemented protectionist trade policies.

Immigration

Biden reversed many of Trump’s immigration policies, although he has reused some of them such as restrictions on asylum and illegal border crossings.

Trump enacted anti-immigration policies, including separating children from their migrant parents. If he is elected again he wants to detain millions of undocumented immigrants and deport them en masse.

Israel and Gaza

Biden strongly supports Israel after the Hamas attack and has been increasingly critical of the war due to civilian deaths in Gaza, calling for a ceasefire but continuing to supply weapons to Israel.

Trump has tried to position himself as a defender of Israel. He supports Israel in its war in Gaza and has condemned pro-Palestine protesters, he has also urged Israel to end the war because it is losing support.

Social Security and Medicare

Biden has pledged not to eliminate Social Security and Medicare benefits. One of his signature pieces of legislation allowed Medicare to negotiate drug prices and he has proposed raising Medicare taxes on wealthy Americans. He has also proposed raising taxes on the rich to make Social Security solvent.

Trump has said he will protect those programs but has not explained how he will keep them solvent. He has made ambiguous statements about whether he will reduce benefits and has backtracked after suggesting that he was open to benefit cuts.