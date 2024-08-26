Wagner PMC stated that its fighters are not participating in the SVO in Ukraine

The private military company (PMC) Wagner made a statement on the issue of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. The message appeared in the Telegram channel “Unloading Wagner”.

Thus, the organization stated that there are no Wagnerites in the border area of ​​the Kursk region. Moreover, the military does not participate in the SVO at all. “The Wagner PMC is not currently participating in the special military operation. If the situation changes, an additional announcement will be made,” the statement says.

The company also reported that Wagner fighters are in Africa and Belarus. “There are no Wagner fighters in the Russian National Guard, the Russian Defense Ministry, or anywhere else,” explained the PMC representatives.

Earlier it was reported that Wagnerites allegedly entered into battles in the Kursk region

On August 8, when fierce fighting began in the Kursk border region after the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), information appeared on the Internet about the arrival of Wagner PMC fighters in the Kursk region.

Military correspondent Yegor Guzenko also reported on the dispatch of PMC fighters to the Russian region. He posted a video on Telegram, allegedly with Wagner fighters in the back of a truck. In the footage, men in camouflage clothing and with weapons say that they are going to fight in the Kursk region, while their faces are hidden. They described their appearance in the region with the phrase “from the ship to the ball.”

Wagner PMC commanders say they are ready to repel the Ukrainian Armed Forces invasion in Kursk Oblast

After this, the military company’s council of commanders declared that the Wagnerites were ready to come to the aid of the Russian army. In their message, the PMC representatives noted that they would come at the first call, “as it always has been.”

“From the very first day, from the very first combat mission, we had only one goal: to defend the interests of the Motherland, to help Russia prosper, and to protect the Russian people. And we are ready to stand for this until the last drop of blood,” the organization said.