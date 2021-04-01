The “US bailout,” which represents President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion relief effort, is now law. But it is only a short-term measure, and its main objective is to deal with the “Covid-19” epidemic and its immediate effects. The long-term measure, which is expected to include massive spending on infrastructure and tax increases for the rich, is still being worked out. Everyone says that converting these long-term plans into laws will be much more difficult than the “American rescue plan”. But what if everyone is wrong?

Almost all of the analysts I follow were confirming, until the last minute, that $ 1.9 trillion was just the opening attempt of the bailout plan, and that the final value of the bill would be much smaller. Instead, the “Democrats” – who, according to traditional media, are always supposed to be in “anarchy” – remained united and accomplished almost everything they had promised. How did this come about?

Indeed, most of the comments made following the adoption of the economic stimulus plan confirm the lessons that Democrats have learned from the Obama years, when softening stances in an attempt to gain bipartisan support achieved only an incomplete and weaker economic recovery. But I think that is only part of the story. Because there is also a change on the other side: I mean the “Republicans” have lost their talent to demonize progressive politics.

Notice that I said “politics.” There is certainly a lot of demonization; That is because large numbers of Republican voters believe that Biden did not become president except through invisible electoral fraud, and some even believe the story that this fraud was planned by a global conspiracy of child molesters! But the Republican Party remarkably failed to convince voters that they would be hurt by Biden’s spending and tax plans.

Indeed, polls about the bailout are so positive that they seem almost surreal to those of us who still remember the policy debates in the Obama years: about three-quarters of voters, including a majority of Republicans, support the plan. By comparison, only a slight majority of voters supported President Barack Obama’s 2009 economic stimulus plan, even though Obama enjoyed very high approval ratings.

So why is this difference? Certainly, part of the answer is that this time Republican politicians and commentators are showing less enthusiasm to criticize Biden’s policies. Where did the frightening warnings of inflation and devaluation go?

It is true that from time to time a Republican legislator repeats one of those phrases that are now well-known and familiar, such as “left-wing politics killing jobs”, “destroying jobs”, “socialism” … etc. However, there is no concerted effort to deliver a clear message. Indeed, partisan criticism of the policies was absent to the point that nearly a third of the Republican Party’s base believed the party supported the plan, even though it had not received any supportive Republican vote in Congress.

Why is that hibernation? The reason may be that Republicans realize that any attempt to revive criticism of the Obama era will expose them to ridicule over their record of defiance; After seeing impotence as an existential threat under Obama, they quickly changed their position and backed away from it as soon as President Trump took office. There is no doubt that it is difficult to succeed in another 180-degree shift.

The reason may be the total failure of their previous predictions, whether about inflation during the Obama era or about a major investment boom thanks to Trump’s tax cuts, although the inconvenient facts did not bother them much in the past.

On a deeper level, it may be that Republicans have simply lost the ability to take politics seriously. The writer “Jonathan Kuhn” believes that the most important reason for Trump’s failure to repeal the “cheap care law” that Obama enacted is that Republicans have largely forgotten how to govern. They no longer know how to think about the difficult choices, make the compromises necessary to build alliances, and get things done.

And I think the same lack of seriousness hindered their ability to effectively oppose the Biden relief plan. Because they could not do the necessary thinking in order to select reasonable criticisms. Thus, while Democrats were paying a tax credit that would reduce child poverty by nearly half and subsidies that would make health insurance cheaper, Republicans were focused on the “culture of abolition” and Dr. Seuss! So why should we expect the Republican Party to do better in opposing Biden’s long-term initiatives in the future?

And we must remember that both infrastructure spending and the increase in taxes on the rich are very popular. And the Democrats are united, at least on the principle of an investment and tax plan.

To derail this effort, Republicans will have to offer something other than the familiar denunciations of “socialist job-killers.” Will they? Most likely they will do nothing.

In short, the prospects for a major spending and tax bill are good, because the Democrats know what they want to achieve and are ready to work towards it, while the Republicans do not know and are not prepared.

The writer and academic is an American Nobel Prize winner in economics

