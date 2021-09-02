









On my way to school this morning, the girls and I passed a billboard for an American dating site, which is trying to get a foothold here – it appears to be female-friendly. Internet dating has certainly been good business since corona. I had to look up all this info. I’m not very good at dating apps. That’s not a condemnation.

Anyway, my girls read that commercial too, of course. It’s quite a colorful poster and the company has a name that you would put on chewing gum. That was intriguing.

When do you initiate your children into the secrets of adult life? My experience is that it’s better to just explain what comes along. And there’s nothing wrong with dating sites, except that our girls are still at a stage where they think kissing people are ‘jek’. So it’s navigating.

‘A site where people who want a relationship meet. dating.’ They know what dating is. At least the oldest.

“Is that for secret?”

Sometimes they even know more than you think. ‘No, it is not. It’s just a way people connect with each other. And now with corona, the internet is completely a solution.’ I don’t know if they could actually form an idea. Their frame of reference in this issue is primarily the relationship of their parents. So he came right away. “You know each other from work, don’t you.”

“Yeah,” I replied. We were on safe ground. Though it wasn’t in the least when my wife and I met. Our age difference and the fact that we had a hierarchical relationship with each other made it an exciting undertaking. But now look what cycled next to me as a result.

‘There are a thousand ways to meet’, I concluded. Then they saw a girlfriend coming from the right and it was screaming and waving. ‘Hey.’

But I actually like the subject too much to pass up. Could we get together a thousand ways to meet? Why not make a start? Can you tell briefly (max. fifty words) how you met your partner? How quickly did the spark fly, or how slowly? Was it at the fair or on the internet, at work or in primary school? Do corona relationships already exist?

Tell! Respond: frankpoorthuis@dpgmedia.nl