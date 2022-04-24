The passion for soccer moves many artists to make songs for their teams. One of the last to do so was Daniel Pipi Piazzolla, a jazz drummer, who wanted to dedicate a song to Gallardo and called it “la Gallardeta”. The term has been a kind of fashion among team fans, who place the suffix -eta, in the name of their coach, to simulate a vehicle to get into and to support him on social networks.
But, where does this trend in social networks come from? The truth is that who has made it fashionable has been the Barça fans, due to the repercussion that everything that happens in the Blaugrana club has. The Catalans baptized the new project “La Xavineta”, and from there it has even spread to other sports.
But what few know is that the real origin comes from the fans of Valencia CF, who at the beginning of the season nicknamed their team as La Bordaleta, in clear reference to their coach Bordalás, who recovered the illusion in a somewhat punished hobby the last years. The repercussion was such that the term came out on television programs and even a song was made. All this even before Xavi arrived at Barça.
Afterwards, Barça fans replicated the term and it spread to the whole world. The famous program Polònia, which does comedy about football and specifically about Barça, also made a very catchy song about La Xavineta.
This has spread so much that the fashion of making songs has crossed the pond and has reached Argentina, as we have already seen with the case of the RIver Plate technician and the song that they have made for him, but Argentina is not the exception. In the country of cumbia, one could not be missing about the coach who has created great expectation and, can you guess what it is called? Sure, the Scaloneta.
