Brazil.- It is not a secret that Edson Arantes Do Nascimento Or simply “Pele“He was one of the best players in the world, his career with 3 World Cups won and 4 disputed endorse him, as well as the countless number of records he left on his way through all the courts where he stood. But he surprised even more than thanks a publication was given the nickname that would remain for life, recognizing him as the true “King of football”.

It is easy to say now after so many years that Pelé is one of the great footballers in the history of football, but it was much more complicated to be able to guess it, but with a few simple samples of his quality it was more than proven that they were facing an outstanding player , for this reason it had to be named in a special way, that is how the nickname “King“, the first time it was called that was after the 1958 World CupBrazil, hand in hand with Pelé, won the title, showing that a player of just 18 years old was surprising, leaving everyone with a square eye.

It was for this reason that after being the youngest player to debut in a World Cup, his talent and above all his goalscoring instinct is that a magazine in France gave him the nickname “Le Roi” (The King), the striker appeared on the cover from paris match after winning his first World Cup. Immediately afterwards in Brazil, having in front of their eyes a man who could take them far, they adopted the nickname and began to call him “O Rie Pelé”, (King Pelé), this distinction only increased making Brazil twice champion for the first time in history in the 1962 World Cup until the 1970 World Cup where I won the title again to be crowned for the third time, truly being “King Pelé and soccer”.

Pelé the King of Soccer | Photo: EFE

Or Rei Pelé is practically a registered trademark in football, there is no one who does not know him and who does not locate at least one of his records which he can still enjoy since others have been broken by new players, but even so the story endorses him as one of the historical ones and that he will never be forgotten, much less having one of the most striking nicknames in football.

Curiously, “Pelé” is also a nickname that has a totally different origin than the one mentioned, but it is still one of the most important in the history of soccer that no one who calls themselves a connoisseur or fan of soccer can say they do not know. Pelé is one of the last players of the high category of soccer that is still alive, other super athletes like Diego Armando Maradona have gone ahead in the way, which leaves the Brazilian as the only banner of soccer of yesteryear.