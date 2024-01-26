The Russian Investigative Committee stated that the Ukrainian missile that shot down the Il-76 was launched from the village of Liptsy

The Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) named the place from where, according to its data, on January 24, a missile was launched that shot down an Il-76 plane with captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Belgorod region. It is alleged that the anti-aircraft missile weapons of the Ukrainian military were located in the area of ​​the village of Liptsy, Kharkov region.

By information TFR, the point was established “with the help of radar means of objective control of the airspace, as well as the investigation.”

The Investigative Committee showed documents of the Ukrainian military

A new video from the crash site has also been published. It shows numerous pieces of aircraft debris. Also shown were fragments of the body of one of the Ukrainian soldiers (however, these frames are blurred) and documents of three military men – a certificate of a person liable for military service, internal and foreign passports. They are included in the materials of the criminal case.

Photo: Taisiya Liskovets / RIA Novosti

The Investigative Committee also pointed out the characteristic tattoos found on the bodies. “Similar symbols were recorded on the bodies of many representatives of Ukrainian armed forces, including the Azov regiment banned in the Russian Federation.” (terrorist organization banned in Russia)previously questioned by investigators,” the department notes.

These fragments will then be sent for genetic testing for identification. The department added that it continues to investigate the terrorist attack.

The launch site is located near the Russian-Ukrainian border

The village of Liptsy is located near Kharkov. The nearest point on the border of the two countries from this area is only about 10 kilometers. The village of Yablonovo in the Korochansky district, near which the Il-76 crashed, is about 100 kilometers away.

Even on the day of the disaster, January 24, the Russian Ministry of Defense also claimed that the missile launch site from the anti-aircraft complex was located near Liptsy. Then the radar equipment of the Russian Aerospace Forces recorded the launch of two Ukrainian missiles.

Photo: TASS

The Ukrainian Armed Forces could have used the American Patriot installation or the German Iris-T, the investigation believes. What kind of missile shot down the plane may become known after the flight recorders are deciphered – they have already been delivered for examination. Both black boxes are in good condition and suitable for research. Based on the reaction of the pilots, it will be possible to understand whether there was an external impact on the aircraft.

In August 2023, local authorities announced the evacuation of the population in the territories bordering Russia, including from the village of Liptsy. This was explained by the “threat of invasion.” In May, an ammunition depot of Ukrainian forces was destroyed there. Liptsy also repeatedly appeared in reports of military operations during the special operation.