In the past, the Arab and Islamic nations were afflicted with the emergence of so-called “political Islam” movements, groups and factions, as these satanic entities began to fill the public space with “religious” fatwas, “legitimate” instructions, statements and mobilizing speeches… under the pretext of defending Islam and its sanctities, as if the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations had only just discovered Islam. These movements, groups and factions have not ceased to call, explicitly and sometimes publicly, and implicitly and sometimes covertly, for extremism, harshness, excommunication, extremism, practicing violence and embracing the doctrine of death, killing and bloodshed… that is, to rebel against the ruling Arab societies, regimes and governments, fabricating accusations against the Islamic peoples and countries of abandoning Islam and its doctrinal and legal constants, calling for wars against the homelands and their people and against the foreign other.

Just as these extremist groups looked at societies as if they were outside the religion, they claimed that any kind of cooperative relationship with foreign others is tantamount to betrayal of religion, in complete disregard on their part for reason, logic, and the principles of legitimate politics as drawn by the nation’s jurists long centuries ago. Extremist groups have called for fighting and killing against everyone, foreigners and non-foreigners, unleashing their constructive, ideological discourses, as a result of which abundant pure blood and many innocent lives have been shed, and minds that were healthy and moderate were polluted and suddenly turned hostile towards homelands and societies. The victims became thousands of young people who were deceived as a result of what they were exposed to. It has intellectual pollution and mental deviation!

When the war broke out in Gaza and Rafah, and nearly forty thousand Arabs and Muslims were killed, men, women and children, and their homes, residential neighborhoods and service facilities were destroyed, we did not hear a single voice from those extremist groups, radical movements and terrorist groups declaring a call to defend part of the Arab and Muslim land, hoping to win “one of the two good things” and obtain “the houris,” the prize with which they often tempted the youth and lured them into their traps, as if heaven and hell were theirs. They have always been annoying us with their extremist religious speeches, their many media platforms and their loud voices that contradict reality and logic. But they disappeared and their voices, speeches and platforms fell silent in the face of this momentous event, despite its bloodiness and tragedies that terrified the entire world. Where have the cries of those inciters gone?

What about their enthusiasm, principles, and sacrifices that they often claim and pretend to make? It seems that all of this disappears when the moment of truth comes, that is, the moment required for action and sacrifice. They turn into “pet cats,” peaceful and appeased under excuses, justifications, and flimsy arguments that have no relation to reality or Sharia law. At the moment of truth, they are enveloped in complete silence and complete disappearance behind their suspicious agendas that are managed from behind the scenes, and which they conspire and obey, turning their pulpits and fatwas into advice and sermons, or they are busy with other events through which they try to divert attention from the most important topic of the hour, and they may be satisfied with the general supplication: “ To lift this cloud from the nation! When the affairs of the nation stabilize and begin to recover from its wounds and crises, so that it can devote itself to development, advancement, reconstruction, and the development of its infrastructure, extremist movements, extremist groups, and terrorist groups will revolt, and their fervor will move in defense of religion and protection of the sanctities! They then turn into a pickaxe to destroy Arab and Islamic countries, through their practice of violence, excommunication, murder, and terrorism!

Using explosions, bombs, and explosive belts, they take revenge on their own people. They kill them in mosques and children’s schools, claiming that this is a sacrifice in the face of those who are negligent and negligent, according to their false claims and corrupt beliefs, which were revealed exclusively by the bloody practices recorded in their name!

*Saudi writer