We are very close to the time it finally reaches the consoles and PC Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fatea roguelike game of these popular characters who have returned to their glory years, and this is not the only game that will be released in the coming days. Added to that are rumors that there is already another movie in production by those who shaped it Mutant Mayhem last year.

With its launch so close, some media have contacted Super Evil Megacorp, the developers, and they have asked Tom Westall about their inspirations for creating this project. Very popular names have come to mind, such as Hadeseven Dead Cells, so it is clear what kind of game it is. Added to that are some lesser-known titles that still have these random elements with hints of Dungeon Crawler.

Here are his comments:

Any comparison to a game as incredible as Hades is a wonderful compliment, thank you! Hades in particular opened our eyes further to how roguelikes can tell epic stories that evolve over time and is considered a masterpiece by many for this reason. In particular, we felt we could bring our experience in social gaming to bear on how we could innovate in this space. There are a lot of big roguelike fans at the company and we definitely get inspired by playing them. Games like Dead Cells and Slay the Spire changed the way many of us think about how many years and hours a roguelike can remain engaging. Another title that really inspired us was Children of Morta. This was a game all about family, something the TMNT franchise has always prioritized above all else. We think Splintered Fate is a great addition to the genre, with plenty of familiar systems but also innovations in the co-op space that fans are going to really enjoy.

This is the description of the game:

Free the Turtles in a roguelike adventure to rescue Master Splinter from the Foot Clan! Master ninja skills, share cool co-op gameplay, and conquer iconic New York locations. When Splinter was kidnapped by the Shredder, mysterious portals appeared all over New York. As April and Metalhead analyze the recovered artifacts for clues, the Turtles fight to free their father from the clutches of the Foot Clan. However, as they slowly approach Splinter’s otherworldly location, an even greater threat lurks in the shadows… Splinter’s destiny awaits with a ton of fast-paced, roguelike action where no two runs are the same. The fun never ends with randomized power-ups, room layouts, and boss modifiers. Control any of four turtles, each with their own special powers, or team up with friends for cool co-op matches. Explore New York and its iconic locations, upgrade your turtle powers, and prepare to face formidable enemies.

Remember that the title goes on sale on July 17th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Author’s note: There’s very little left until we can finally play it, that’s while we wait for the full version of Hades 2.