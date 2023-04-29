Several countries evacuated their nationals by air, while others went to Port Sudan on the Red Sea, about 800 kilometers from Khartoum by land, to be evacuated by sea.

The following is the status of the efforts of some of the countries carrying out evacuations from Sudan:

Egypt

Cairo evacuated 6,399 Egyptians in total, of whom 1,072 were evacuated on Friday.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that about 16,000 people crossed the border from Sudan into Egypt, including 14,000 Sudanese.

Germany

A German evacuation mission brought a total of 500 people from more than 30 countries to safe areas as of last Tuesday morning.

Among them are citizens of Belgium, Britain, the Netherlands, Jordan and the United States of America, in addition to their German citizens.

Berlin said its flights end on Tuesday.

France

On Thursday, the French government said it had evacuated 936 people from Sudan.

The Foreign Ministry stated that the evacuees were not only French, but also citizens of Britain, the United States, Canada, Ethiopia, the Netherlands, Italy and Sweden.

The UN Secretary-General thanked France for its “essential assistance” in relocating 400 UN staff members and their families out of Sudan.

The French Navy transferred 350 people from Port Sudan to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday evening, while more than 70 were transported on a French Air Force transport plane from El Fasher in Sudan to N’Djamena in Chad on Thursday.

Italy

Italian military planes that took off from Djibouti evacuated 83 Italians and 13 others, including children and the Italian ambassador.

Foreign Minister Antonio Taiani said that some Italians working for NGOs and proselytizing campaigns had decided to stay in Sudan while 19 others had been transferred to Egypt two days earlier.

Britain

Britain said it began a “large-scale” evacuation of its citizens on Tuesday, prioritizing families with children, the elderly and the sick.

It reported that it had evacuated 897 people from Sudan on 8 British flights as of 1500 GMT on Thursday, and that there would be more flights.

The government estimates that there are about 4,000 Britons in Sudan.

Britain evacuated its diplomats and their families last Saturday.

Cyprus said it had activated a humanitarian rescue mechanism at London’s request to allow third countries to use it to receive and return foreign nationals evacuated from Sudan. Cyprus hosts two large British military bases.

Holland

Foreign Minister Wöbke Hoekstra said about 100 Dutch people had been evacuated from Sudan since Sunday.

Half of the number left for Jordan on 4 Dutch evacuation flights, which also transported about 70 people from 14 other countries.

Amsterdam is seeking to evacuate about 150 Dutch people in all. International efforts were reinforced by two military aircraft, which are also available to other nationalities.

United State

American forces evacuated American and some foreign diplomats last Saturday.

Washington said on Monday that a few dozen Americans were traveling overland in a UN-led convoy to Port Sudan.

She added that dozens of others had expressed their desire to leave.

It said it was deploying naval assets to assist with evacuations if needed.

Russia

Russia has not yet announced any evacuation of its embassy staff or nationals from Khartoum.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russians in Sudan are in close contact with Moscow.

“Cooperation and consultations are taking place around the clock, and various possibilities are under consideration. At the moment, no decision has been taken,” he added.

Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the evacuation of all Japanese who wished to leave.

He stated that 45 left on Monday evening on a Japanese military plane.

Another 8 left with the help of France and other groups.

Switzerland

Switzerland has already closed its embassy and evacuated all of its Swiss employees and their families.

China

China said most of its citizens had been safely evacuated in groups to neighboring countries.

The Ministry of Defense deployed Navy ships on Wednesday to evacuate citizens.

The State Department said about 800 people were transported by sea and more than 300 traveled overland to countries neighboring Sudan from Tuesday to Thursday.

The ministry said that no casualties among Chinese nationals have been reported so far.

The Chinese Consulate General in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, issued a statement on Wednesday advising its citizens who intend to leave Sudan for Saudi Arabia to enter through the Jeddah Islamic Port.

India

Indian Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muralidharan said more than 1,200 Indian evacuees from Sudan had arrived in the Saudi city of Jeddah as of Thursday and would soon be repatriated.

Canada

Senior government officials said Canada carried out its first evacuation of its citizens from Sudan on Thursday.

It has flown more than 100 people, including Canadians and other nationalities, on two flights from war-torn Sudan.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced on Wednesday that her country will deploy about 200 soldiers to coordinate evacuations from Sudan.

Some 180 Canadians have already been evacuated with the help of other countries.

The government said there are about 1,800 Canadians in Sudan, about 700 of whom have requested the State Department’s assistance.

Ukraine

Kiev said it had rescued 87 of its citizens, mostly pilots, aircraft technicians and their families, among a total of 138 civilians, including citizens of Georgia and Peru.

Kenya

Kenya’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that the government has evacuated 342 people who arrived in the Saudi city of Jeddah from Port Sudan.

South Africa