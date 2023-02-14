Since the direct election of the president has existed, Lazio has always been considered a contestable region by both sides, and for this reason the victory of the centre-right candidate Francesco Rocca with about 20 points behind his challenger Alessio D’Amato represents a particularly significant result.

The weight in terms of population of Rome compared to the rest of the region had always attributed to the capital a decisive role in the result of Lazio: the centre-left had always bet on a large electoral booty in the city to drive the result in the province and try to achieve a result acceptable, not necessarily successful but still not disastrous, in the other provinces. The center-right, for its part, had always aimed for the broadest possible result for other provinces in the region, even settling for a dignified defeat in Rome.

However, Rocca’s case sees the former president of the Red Cross reaching 54 percent, prevailing in all five provinces of Lazio, even exceeding 60 percent in the historic stronghold of Latina, Rieti and Viterbo. In Rome, in addition to a success in almost the entire province, he also manages to win in the municipality with a seven-point lead over D’Amato, ahead only in four of the fifteen municipalities of the capital (I, II, VIII and XII). In the background is the candidate of the Five Star Movement Donatella Bianchi, also supported for the occasion by the left-wing Polo Progressista list, standing just above 10 percent.

The precedents and the weight of the provinces

In 1995, the first direct election of the president of the Region, Lazio was decided by just 5,000 votes in the first of a series of derbies between journalists which saw Piero Badaloni, an expression of the centre-left and emerged victorious, and Alberto Michelini for the centre-right. On that occasion, a very homogeneous territorial data was presented, with the centre-left and the centre-right being particularly close in many contexts.

Five years later, Badaloni was defeated by centre-right candidate Francesco Storace by a margin of more than five points. Storace managed to prevail in all five provinces of the region and in particular in Latina, historically the one where the center-right is strongest, while Rome was the one in which his margin of advantage was the smallest.

In 2005 the region changed colors again, with Piero Marrazzo defeating the outgoing Storace with just over two points ahead. On that occasion the electoral geography of the region took shape more clearly. Marrazzo managed to gain the advantage thanks to a victory in the municipality of Rome with a 12-point lead which, combined with the advantage in the Castelli Romani and in the Aniene Valley, helped to give the former presenter of Rai Tre sends me a large margin in the province of the capital. Clearly defeated in Latina, Frosinone and Viterbo and narrowly victorious in Rieti, the least populous province of Lazio, it was clear enough on that occasion which territories and key objectives were for the centre-left or centre-right to win in Lazio.

In fact, the 2010 elections confirmed this trend and led to yet another change of color for the regional administration. Renata Polverini of the center-right managed to defeat Emma Bonino by winning clearly in the four provinces outside the capital and limiting the disadvantage on the historical radical leader to about four points in the province of Rome.

2013, early voting following the early fall of the Polverini junta, represented the first without a clear bipolarity: on the same day, in fact, in the political elections the Five Star Movement entered parliament through the main door with a historic 25 percent national . This novelty, which reached 20 percent in Lazio with the candidacy of Davide Barillari, together with a centre-right that arrived bruised in the regional vote and tried to play the card again. Francesco Storace, also weakened by the centrist candidacy of Giulia Bongiorno, led Nicola Zingaretti to obtain the victory by the widest margin ever achieved by the centre-left in Lazio and, until that day, never achieved at all. Liquidating the center-right with more than ten points of difference, Zingaretti clearly prevailed in the province of Rome, driven by an advantage of more than twenty points in the capital, and also managed to snatch Rieti and Viterbo.

In 2018, on the same day in which the PD reached a measly 18 percent in politics, Zingaretti thanks to the alliance with Liberi e Uguali managed to become the first, and at the moment the only, president to be reconfirmed for a second term in the history of the regional Lazio. As an incumbent, he struggled to achieve re-election, and the division of the right played in his favor which, in addition to Stefano Parisi, also presented the alternative candidacy of the mayor of Amatrice Sergio Pirozzi. While the pentastellata candidate obtained 27 percent, obtaining widespread approval in the Roman hinterland, Zingaretti managed to beat the center-right challenger by almost two points, driven by a ten-point victory in Rome, the city that allowed him a comfortable advantage in the provinces, which together with first place in the province of Rieti it helped to ensure him a narrow victory.

No heads up this year

As seen in this excursus, Lazio is historically a lesson that lends itself to being in the balance, sometimes decided at the last vote and with a series of defined geographical-electoral elements. This time, however, Rocca’s particularly high advantage immediately decided the match and at a territorial level it translated into an avalanche that put the balance of power between the various provinces and consensus in the background.

The weight of abstention

Abstention has certainly contributed to achieving a result that is very different from those of past rounds, but in these cases it must always be considered that although the winning candidate has not managed to intercept that important part of the electorate, the same must be said for the defeated and, also for this reason, victory has exactly the same weight. In general, this phenomenon may have had a transversal weight: when the turnout stops at 37.2 per cent, it is clear that not just one political party could have been damaged. However, it must be said that in the specific case of the municipality of Rome, which as we have seen historically represents the main electoral pool of the centre-left in Lazio, the turnout stopped at a meager 33.1 per cent which, beyond potentially having damaged one part more than the other, it reduced the weight of the most populous city in the region with respect to the total vote count.

The problem could arise in the next regional elections, in which it will be up to future candidates to try to involve that important piece of the population equal to over 60 percent of those eligible and bring it back to the polls, with an electoral flow that could therefore lead to unpredictable outcomes in any direction.