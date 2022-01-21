Memes have become an essential part of pop culture, and interestingly, each of them has its own origin story. One of the most popular and that is still very much in force to date is that of Batman slapping Robinbut where exactly did it come from? Here we tell you.

The meme in question was taken directly from a scene in the comic World’s Finest Comics #153. This material was published for the first time in 1965 and tells us an alternative version of Batmanwho do you think it was Superman the one who killed his parents. Batman plan a trip to metropolis to deal with Supermanand before leaving Robin interferes with the intention of defending the Iron Man.

Interestingly, Robin eventually slaps him back in Batman: The Cult #3another comic that was published 23 years later.

So there you have it, you can now show off your knowledge of memes by explaining the one from Batman slapping Robin. In fact, this same meme was used by the director of the movie Batgirl, Adil El Arbi, after several photos of the heroine will be leaked.

Publisher’s note: It is rare that a meme prevails for so long, since the humor of these is constantly changing. You will surely remember when we had the memes of Bad Luck Bryan, Troll Face, Scumbag Steve, and all the others. This one from Batman is also from those times, but people still use it today.

Via: Millennium