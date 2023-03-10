We are 10 years away from knowing what happened to some of those considered as young promises of world football, for this reason in the following list we want to name some footballers who in 2013 were considered as young promises and see what happened to them a decade later.
Many more than met the expectation, others responded in a reserved way and some others got lost and did not become what they imagined.
The Danish midfielder began his career at the Ajax Amsterdam by 2013 she was considered a jewel and ended up signing for the Tottenhamto later go through other clubs and currently be part of Manchester United.
The multifunctional Austrian defender began his career in his country, before making the leap to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich where he played for more than 10 years. Since 2021 he is part of Real Madrid.
The Spanish goalkeeper was trained at Atlético de Madrid where he spent only two seasons with the first team, from 2011 to the present he has belonged to Manchester United.
The Belgian striker began his career at the Lille from France, between 2012 and 2019 he was part of Chelsea where he lived his best moments and from 2019 to date he has played with Real Madrid being a historic signing that to date has been a failure.
Canterano of Valencia, went through the Malaga and after two courses, Real Madrid took notice of him and he remained there for nine seasons, being a multi-champion. He is currently part of Sevilla.
One of the best midfielders in history will undoubtedly be the redhead, he began his career in the genkto later sign for Chelsea and have brief steps through the Bundesliga with the Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg before signing in 2015 with Manchester City.
One of the best Brazilian soccer players in history in the sensation in the Saints Between 2009 and 2013, he finally ended up signing for FC Barcelona where he played until 2017 and then joined PSG.
The South Korean attacker began his career in 2010 in Germany with the hamburg and the Bayer Leverkusenfrom 2015 he moved to the Premier League with the Tottenham.
A FC Barcelona youth squad between 2008 and 2013, he left the club due to a lack of opportunities and arrived at Bayern Munich where he spent seven years before going to Liverpool in 2020.
Bayern Munich youth squad from 2007 to 2014 with a season on loan to Bayer Leverkusen (2009-10), after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, he signed with Real Madrid and to date has remained.
