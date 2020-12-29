All those international travelers will be part of the ‘genome sequencing’ that reached India from 9 to 22 December and have been found infected with the corona virus. This exercise is being done so that it can be ascertained whether these people are not infected with the new type of virus which has been recently found in Britain and some cases have also been reported in the country.

“All international travelers who arrived in India in the last 14 days (from 9 to 22 December), if they have symptoms and have been found to be infected, they are genome sequencing,” the Union Health Ministry’s ‘Genomic Sequencing’ guidelines document said. Will be part of The new type of korana virus found in Britain has so far been found in Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

Also read: Afraid of Corona’s entry of new strain in India? News of relief

The Ministry of Health has set up the Indian SARS-Cove-2 Genomics Consortium for laboratory and pandemic surveillance and expansion of the entire ‘genome sequencing’ of corona virus in the country and to understand how the virus is spread and its origin. is.

India has devised a proactive strategy to detect and prevent new variants of the virus. This includes temporarily halting all flights arriving from the UK from midnight on 23 December to 31 December and mandating RT-PCR screening of all air travelers returning from the UK. So far a new strain of SARS-COV2 has been found in samples of 6 people who returned to India from Britain.

The Union Ministry of Health said on Tuesday that three samples from the National Mental Health and Neurology Hospital (NIMHANS) in Bangalore were examined for screening, two samples at the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, and the National Institute of Virology at Pune ( NIV) found a new type of virus in a sample. The ministry said that the state governments have kept all these people in separate habitat rooms in the marked health care centers and the people in contact with them have also been kept in separate houses.