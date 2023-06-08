It’s official, Jude Bellingham will be a Real Madrid footballer for the next six seasons in exchange for 103 million euros plus 30 in variables, but does this footballer fit into Real Madrid’s plans? Today from 90min we bring you an analysis of everything that this young footballer of only 19 years can contribute. People are not aware of the dimension of this signing, we are talking about the latest evolution of the modern midfielder, a full-impact footballer.
STRENGTHS
We are facing a versatile footballer. A player who is capable of performing perfectly in any area of the field. He has a totally unique and well-rounded profile: physically strong, technically gifted and tactically very intelligent.
He is capable of acting in the first phase of the game, starting the play from behind, leading the team’s possession or appearing with a lot of personality in the three-quarter zone.
WHAT WOULD BE YOUR IDEAL POSITION?
Jude Bellingham has been playing for Borussia Dortmund in a 1-4-3-3 formation in the area of the right midfield. He with a lot of freedom to float through all areas of the field. He has a great ability to find himself in dangerous areas and exploit the space left by the opposition. His incredible intelligence, resistance to pressure and his technical quality are the attributes that most highlight this facet of his football.
IS IT ARRIVED TO BE A HOLDER?
Absolutely yes. For a footballer who has paid 103 million euros, he comes to be a starter, but not because of the price, but because the impact he is going to have is going to be immediate. He has enough potential to revolutionize a club.
WHO WOULD YOU PLAY WITH IN THE MEDULAR OF REAL MADRID?
It is difficult to predict a starting midfield, because Real Madrid currently has seven midfielder in the squad, but currently from 90min we are betting on the following: Camavinga as an anchor, because as the season has ended with this state of form and confidence he has to continue playing. Accompanied by Toni Kroos on the left, since the 33-year-old German still has a lot to give Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham on the right.
#Bellingham #play #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply