Where Catavenenos, polite and a little sad, says goodbye to all of you

Everything has an end, Medina Azahara sang. And Catavenenos, too. At least for now, don’t ever say I won’t drink this water, nor is this priest not my father. So close this beach bar that started one day in January 2024. It seems like it was yesterday, what we exclaim when they tell us that our little nephew was born 18 years ago and is now a defender on a rugby team. Its author, perhaps loaded with all the prejudices of the child’s father, believes that he closes the timbiriche with some of the goals achieved. And, also, with the conviction that once what has already been told, everything from now on was going to be a mere repetition of the same: similar insults coming from the already known firms, that yes Jiménez Losantos, that yes Ussía, that yes Savater, that yes Inda, yes Caño, yes Ventoso, yes Naranjo, yes Prada, yes Trapiello, San Sebastián or Juaristi. Grima reminds you.

It was, in the first place, to show the innocent readers of elDiario.esgood in themselves, the evil that lived in the dirty hearts of many of the columnists who populate the national press. And you won’t tell me that this year, whoever has dared to take a look at this modest Sunday section, will not have found enough villains and miscreants to make it impossible to choose the most wicked of them all, a complicated classification in view of so much hatred and so much resentment You just have to reread the list with which we ended the previous paragraph, and they will tell me how to highlight the most painterly among them.

Secondly, they were undoubtedly too long articles, the author knows this well, because he wanted to fulfill another objective: to demonstrate that this villainy was not the result of the sick minds of four or five brainless people or rabid extremists. Whoa. The scoundrels appear by the dozen, here and there, showing that the members of the faithful infantry could organize an entire battalion, a tactical military unit that usually has around 1,000 soldiers (it can range from 300 to 1,500) usually made up of two to one. six companies, according to Wikipedia.

A third objective was to try to get you to erase from your tidy heads the idea that the attack on the left, on the government, on everything that sounds like progressivism, fell within the narrow limits of a few and well-known digital networks of a lot of noise and little importance. , yes The Objectiveyes Digital Freedom, OKdiario either The Debateamong other titles of similar prestige and prestige. Not at all, the written press media in Madrid, those that good people –Feijóo dixit– They usually read after twelve o’clock mass, let’s say ABC, The World either The reasonare the usual cave where characters that are just as sinister, lazy and rude as those who sail in the pirate ships that we mentioned before live.

Catavenenos wanted, in short, to show how the word is sometimes a weapon loaded with the future, true, but at other times a cluster bomb that destroys legs and honors wherever it goes. Victor Klemperer, 1947, The language of the Third Reich: “What was Hitlerism’s most powerful means of propaganda? Were they the individual speeches of Hitler and Goebbels, their statements on this or that topic, their agitation against Judaism, against Bolshevism? (…) No, the most powerful effect was rather introduced into the flesh and blood of the masses through isolated words, expressions, syntactic forms that were imposed by repeating them millions of times and that were adopted mechanically and unconsciously. ”. It is the perversity of propaganda to destroy the opposite, to destroy the people, the political enemy.

And they are, the bugles of the Apocalypse, many and varied, as you have already seen, the third leg necessary for the great herd on the right, to put your ear to the ground and you will hear the scandal of their hooves attacking in a rush, made up of a political opposition embraced by insidiousness and slander, that is, PP and Vox, led by lieutenant colonels Feijóo and Abascal, next to Agustina de Madrid, the ineffable queen of vermouth, along with a select group of robed men appointed by the grace of God to save the world from Bolshevism, have joined forces, a blood pact, to put an end to the infamous government of Pedro Sánchez. The power is ours and some ragged people want to take it away from us.

Everything works, and first of all, some scoundrels spread in the media, press, radio and television, necessary fodder for social networks to multiply to infinity the lies, hoaxes and insidiousness that are spread there. And Catavenenos would say even more: if in the ABCNote that if it is serious that he even has a staple, the brutal epithets that you have been able to read here are given to the people of the government – ​​and his relatives – what prevents the educated ladies and educated gentlemen from repeating those same words in the family table, at the board of directors, at the parish meeting or at the club bar? The press has said it, they will say, giving a certain packaging to the filth they have sucked up in the comments of the happy girls.

We add that the press has said it, yes, but the indecent and repulsive one. As you have been able to read here for a year, which has not been a laughing matter.

Happy holidays, dear friends, and if at any time you miss the tosigos, you only have to look from time to time at the headings that you already know. They always comply. Evil never sleeps, said the radio serials.

Catavenenos, or at least he has tried to do so, has fully attested to all of this. Thank you, thank you very much everyone for your patience.