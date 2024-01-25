Cristiano Ronaldo, of Al Nassrand Lionel Messi, of Inter Miami, will face each other in the Riyadh Season Cup 2024.
We've grown accustomed to contemporary supremes using the grandest of stages and amphitheaters as the medium for their unmissable duels, but their respective twilights mean that both Ronaldo and Messi have drifted away from the European mainstream.
Ronaldo's goalscoring success in Saudi Arabia and Messi's successes on recent awards nights suggest that both are not exactly about to hang up their boots, but their different swan songs after Europe mean this may be the last time they both share the playing field in a semi-competitive environment.
The 2024 Riyadh Season Cup is nothing more than a friendly to generate buzz on social media, but that should not detract from what could be a historic occasion.
Here we tell you how to tune in to Ronaldo and Messi's “last dance” in Riyadh.
As with the Saudi Pro League, the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 will not be easily accessible.
The three-team tournament, in which Neymar's Al Hilal also participates – although the Brazilian's long-term injury will prevent him from participating -, It can only be seen streaming through Apple TV. All Inter Miami preseason matches are broadcast through the subscription service.
To watch Messi's Miami, you have to buy the MLS Pass on Apple TV. This pass is available worldwide, meaning anyone can subscribe to watch Messi's upcoming matches in Riyadh. The pass is quite expensive, 12.99 euros per month, but you will be able to watch all of Inter Miami's friendlies in February if you buy it before the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 starts.
After facing Ronaldo's Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the Herons will also face Hong Kong, Vissel Kobe and Newell's Old Boys as part of their pre-season preparations.
AppleTV+ subscribers can purchase a monthly pass for €12.99.
The Season Cup, which is part of the Riyadh Season sports festival, will kick off on Monday, January 29, with the match between Inter Miami and the current leader of the Saudi Pro League, Al Hilal.
Although Neymar, Messi's former teammate, will not be present, players of the caliber of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Rubén Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly could line up with the Saudi team.
Next up, Miami will take on Ronaldo's Al Nassr in the “Last Dance” on Thursday, February 1. Both Inter Miami matches will begin at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time).
|
Game
|
Date
|
Hour
|
Al Hilal vs Inter Miami
|
January 29
|
19:00 ESP / 15:00 ARG / 12:00 MX
|
Al Nassr vs Inter Miami
|
February 1st
|
19:00 ESP / 15:00 ARG / 12:00 MX
|
Al Hilal vs Al Nassr
|
February 8th
|
19:00 ESP / 15:00 ARG / 12:00 MX
#watch #Riyadh #Season #Cup #Spain #Mexico #Argentina
Leave a Reply