Max Verstappen already admitted it frankly The Telegraph: ‘To be honest, I don’t feel 100 percent yet. Maybe I shouldn’t have had that last drink.’ And that can also be seen in the photos above: a tactical barf does not seem far away. Luckily his new shoes shine for two (or three?). The golden shoes of Max Verstappen that you see above were specially made by Puma for the world champion. It concerns the Speedcat Pro model and of course everyone was immediately curious where you can buy the shoes.

How do you tie a pair for yourself?

Unfortunately we have to disappoint you. The golden shoes of Max Verstappen are really specially made for the brand new champion and are therefore not for sale in the store. This is what a spokesperson for Puma informs TopGear. If they were for sale, the question is whether you would have wanted to buy them. They are quite pricey shoes. Previously, Puma came with a special Max Verstappen shoe for which they wanted to see 450 euros per pair. The reason for the high price is that they are literally the shoes that F1 drivers also use. The footwear is homologated by the FIA ​​and is, for example, fire resistant.

Max Verstappen’s golden shoes are not magical

Unfortunately, the flashy walkers couldn’t erase the effect of the alcohol the days before. Max Verstappen recorded a seventeenth time during the test day in Abu Dhabi. Of course, this doesn’t say anything about next year’s performance. The Dutchman Nyck de Vries set the fastest time in the Mercedes – that’s fun. Today the teams are allowed to test again. During the test days, they still drive the old F1 cars (there will be a new regulation with new cars in 2022), but already with the new larger rims from next year.