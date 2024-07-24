Next Sunday, July 28, Venezuelans are called to the polls to elect the president who will govern the country for the next 6 years.

In light of this, Venezuelan citizens residing in Colombia will be able to vote at the points enabled in several cities in the country, including Bogotá, Medellín, Cartagena, Riohacha, Barranquilla and Cúcuta.

It should be noted that the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela assured that the vote of Venezuelans living in Colombia will be guaranteed.

Change of location to vote in Bogotá

A polling station will be set up in the capital, which will no longer be at the Venezuelan Consulate in Bogotá, sino that moved to the Palermo Technical College located at Carrera 23 #49-37.

According to the Consulate, this is because the school has an infrastructure that will allow the voting tables to be better located.

It is expected that 8 tables will be set up for a total of 4,367 voters, making it the place where the largest number of tables will be set up.

Where to vote in other areas of Colombia?

For Venezuelan citizens living in other regions of the country, there will be one table set up in Barranquilla, one in Cartagena, three in Cúcuta, one in Medellín and one in Riohacha.

Below are the locations where you can find the respective polling stations:

Barranquilla: Consulate at Carrera 52 #69-96, 3rd floor.

Consulate at Carrera 52 #69-96, 3rd floor. Cartagena: at the Consulate, located at Carrera 3ra No. 8-129, Executive Center Building, 14th floor, office 1402, Bocagrande.

at the Consulate, located at Carrera 3ra No. 8-129, Executive Center Building, 14th floor, office 1402, Bocagrande. Cúcuta: at the Consulate located on Camilo Daza Avenue, 17th Street, corner of Corral de Piedra.

at the Consulate located on Camilo Daza Avenue, 17th Street, corner of Corral de Piedra. Medellin: at the Consulate, located at Calle 42 #79-06, Laureles neighborhood.

at the Consulate, located at Calle 42 #79-06, Laureles neighborhood. Riohacha: Consulate in the Executive Building, Carrera 7 #3-8, 2nd floor, office No. 1.

With 100 days to go until the presidential elections in Venezuela, the majority opposition is trying to choose a coalition candidate to face Nicolás Maduro at the polls. Photo:EFE

Requirements to vote on July 28

Venezuelan citizens should have registered or updated their data in the permanent electoral registry, “a procedure offered to all Venezuelans living abroad who wish to participate in their country’s presidential elections.” Registrations were open from March 18 to April 16.

The requirement that they ask you to vote that day will be to present the Laminated Venezuelan identity card, current or expiredaccording to the Venezuelan Embassy in Bogotá.

What will the ballot be like?

The way in which the candidates’ photographs will be displayed on the ballot has received various criticisms, given that the candidate supported by each of the parties is shown.

The photo of Nicolás Maduro, the ruling party candidate, appears in 13 images, one for each of the political organizations that support him. Photo:CNE

Thus, the photo of Nicolás Maduro, the candidate for the ruling party, appears in 13 images, one for each of the political organizations that supports him. On the other hand, candidates such as Edmundo González Urrutia appear less often because they are supported by fewer parties. In the case of Urrutia, he appears in three boxes.

