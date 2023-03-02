With flamenco As current champion, being the fourth consecutive title for a Brazilian team in the tournament, the Copa Libertadores 2023 has already started on February 7, with the victory of Sport Huancayo over Nacional de Paraguay by 2-1 in Phase 1.
Then it will be the turn of Phase 2 and 3, until March 15, when the 32 participating teams in the group phase are confirmed, but what football fans wonder is where they can watch the tournament action. most important in the continent at club level.
The Copa Libertadores will be broadcast again on Argentine open TV starting in 2023, for the first time since 2015. Paramount (ex Viacom CBS) was awarded the television rights to the most important soccer tournament on the continent for open TV, which means that in Argentina telephone, channel belonging to the company, will broadcast matches of the Conmebol Libertadores.
It should be noted that commitments by Fox Sportschannel belonging to The Walt Disney Company.
The Telefé and Pluto TV broadcasts of the Copa Libertadores will have Pablo Giralt as rapporteur, John Paul Varsky as a commentator and Marcelo Benedetto in playing field tasks.
The answer is positive: the company’s idea is that the most important matches are broadcast on the Telefé screen, while the bulk of the matches in the licensed package go through the free platform. plutoTV, Paramount streaming service. The contract is signed to broadcast up to and including the 2026 edition. Star+ is maintained as the other platform to see the matches.
Telefe and Pluto TV have the right to broadcast one match of the Copa Libertadores per week for free. As long as there is an Argentine club in the phase of the tournament that is being played, they have the obligation to broadcast the match of that team, while when this is not the case they can choose whether to televise it.
In the group stage, Telefé and Pluto TV are expected to broadcast three of the six matches they will play River and three of the six games that Boca plays. They will also give the final of the Copa Libertadores, which will be played on November 11.
These matches will not be exclusive to Telefé and Pluto TV, so they can also be seen in Argentina for Fox Sports or Star+with other transmission equipment, as previously mentioned.
Depending on the matches and the instances, these are the Argentine radio stations that will broadcast the matches of the Copa Libertadores de América:
#Copa #Libertadores #Argentina
