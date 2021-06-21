In some stores like ADIDAS (located in much of the Republic) and Marti You can find some of the jackets of the United States league, either physically or in the portals of the stores, besides it should be remembered that the German brand is in charge of dressing all the clubs in the MLS, without neglecting the online portal of soccerman.mx ( ) or the page TUDN Fan Shop ( ).

The regular season of the MLS will culminate on November 7, while the Playoffs will begin on November 19 and the grand finale of the MLS Cup will take place on December 11.