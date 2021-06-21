The Major League Soccer has grown in popularity over the years, in part because it has signed international stars like the Brazilian Kaka, the Spanish David Villa, English Wayne Rooney, the Mexican Carlos candle, the portuguese Nani, the German Bastian Schweinsteiger, the French Thierry henry, the Italian Sebastian giovninco, among others.
With the passage of time and other Aztecs for American football like Javier Hernández, Oswaldo Alanís, Cuauhtémoc White, Carlos Fierro, Jonathan and Giovani Dos Santos, Rafael Marquez, Rodolfo Pizarro, Alan Pulidoand others, fans have started buying uniforms from the MLS, there are several places where they can be obtained.
In some stores like ADIDAS (located in much of the Republic) and Marti You can find some of the jackets of the United States league, either physically or in the portals of the stores, besides it should be remembered that the German brand is in charge of dressing all the clubs in the MLS, without neglecting the online portal of soccerman.mx (https://soccerman.mx/) or the page TUDN Fan Shop (https://www.tudnfanshop.com/storeitems?ss=mls).
Other recommended stores to purchase your jerseys are FutFanatics (www.futfanatics.net/), Classic Football Shirts (www.classicfootballshirts.co.uk/), which mostly features jerseys from past seasons from all teams, Kitbag (www.kitbag.com/en/), as well as World Soccer Shop (www.worldsoccershop.com/) Y Soccer Emotion (www.futbolemotion.com/mx), without neglecting the portal of Ebay.com.
The regular season of the MLS will culminate on November 7, while the Playoffs will begin on November 19 and the grand finale of the MLS Cup will take place on December 11.
