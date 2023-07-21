Today it is not enough to have a smart cell phone to stay connected, since it must have an internet connection all the time, however, people do not always bring mobile data, so it is very helpful to know where we can connect for free to the CFE TEIT WiFi networks in Mexico.

It was in 2019 when CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos (CFE TEIT) was created, with the objective of integrating the Mexican population into information technologies, mainly in two axes: on the one hand, Bandwidth Internetand on the other hand, mobile phoneThroughout the national territory.

It is in this way that, through the services offered by the Mexican telecommunications company throughout the country, hundreds of thousands of users can stay constantly connected through the services of cyberspace and mobile telephony.

Now, at this point you are surely wondering where you can connect to the WiFi network of the CFE TEIT company in Mexico, and, last but not least, completely free of charge.

Well then, you will be happy to know that, currently, CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos has more than 80,000 wireless connection points throughout the entire territory of Mexico.

In detail, the free internet service of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has a total of 81 thousand 165 connection points that are installed all over Mexico.

But, Where are the free WiFi connection points of CFE TEIT located? It should be said, at this point, that the vast majority of those more than 80,000 wireless internet connection points of the state-owned technology company they are located in public squares, schools, parks, health centers, hospitals, public lighting poles and community spaces.

The reason why CFE TEIT’s WiFi internet connection points are located in spaces that are, for the most part, completely public and where a large number of people are concentrated, is because that is the same objective of this telecommunications company.

Finally, when connect to the CFE WiFi network you must follow the following steps:

First, you have to check the internet access points on the CFE interactive map

After you confirm where there is a connection, you only have to activate the WiFi on your cell phone and, later, verify which networks are available.

Then, you have to see that a WiFi network called “CFE Internet” appears on the screen of the mobile device, which you must select, and accept the terms and conditions

And ready! You can start browsing with the CFE internet.

