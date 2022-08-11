Where can football be seen this season is the most frequently asked question these days among fans of the king of sports, since the First and Second Divisions begin in Spain on Friday, and both the channels and the distribution of the matches change when entering The new audiovisual contract awarded by LaLiga is in force.

domestic competitions

LaLiga awarded in December the broadcast rights of the First Division for the next five years Telefónica (Movistar+) and Daznwho will pay a total of 4.95 billion for the next five seasonsstarting with 2022/2023.

Each one distributes five of the 10 games on each day, except in three of them, which will be broadcast in full by Movistar +. However, the Telefónica platform will broadcast all the matches in the competition, after closing an agreement in March with Dazn to integrate its channel into the Movistar+ grid.

But this will not be the only platform from which you can watch all the games. Orange will also do it, which after reaching agreements with Telefónica and Dazn, will be able to offer these soccer packages to its customers.

Packages and rates

Movistar+

The operator offers all the games of LaLiga Santander (First Division), Liga SmartBank (Second Division) and European competitions (Champions League, Europa League and Conference League), as well as the German Bundesliga, French Ligue 1 and Italian Serie A.

Movistar+ offers all these competitions in three different packages with a 25% discount for new clients until the end of the year, to whom they always you have to add the price of a connectivity fee and have contracted, at least, the Movistar + Essential television package. The three packages are as follows:

LaLiga: 22.50 euros per month until December 2022, after that it will be 30 euros per month. All First and Second Division matches.

until December 2022, after that it will be 30 euros per month. All First and Second Division matches. Champions and Europa League: 15 euros per month until December 2022, after that it will be 20 euros per month. All Champions League, Europa League and Conference League matches, along with international leagues (Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Series A).

until December 2022, after that it will be 20 euros per month. All Champions League, Europa League and Conference League matches, along with international leagues (Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Series A). all football: 32.25 euros per month until December 2022, after that it will be 43 euros per month. It is the sum of the two previous packages.

Orange

The French operator rises as the only alternative to Movistar+, since it has the same services after the aforementioned agreement. orange too obliges to contract a connectivity and television ratewhich will have a discount of 15 euros per monthbut in which a 12 month stay. After this time, the discount will disappear.

With this operator it is more complicated to specify the price of the football packages, since the price varies depending on the rest of the contracted services, but, with the discount applied, it ranges between 85 and 100 euros per month.

Dazn

The option for watch football without the need to hire additional fees are the subscriptions offered by Dazn. platform streaming will be able to retransmit five matches per day of the 35 agreed upon, since 3 days are the exclusive property of Movistar +as well as one of the clashes between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The mode of adjudication of the five matches per day will be done alternately as follows:

Day 1: Movistar chooses the first match, Dazn the second, Movistar+ the third and so on.

Day 2: Dazn chooses the first match, Movistar+ the second and so on. In addition, DAZN will broadcast the first Clásico of the season, which will be played on matchday 9.

The platform has segmented its offer to accommodate football, leaving the rates as follows:

Essential Dazn: 12.99 euros per month or 129.99 euros per year (single payment at the beginning of the subscription, as a promotion until October 172). This plan includes the content and competitions that the platform already offers, such as the Premier League, the Euroleague or Formula 1, and without LaLiga.

(single payment at the beginning of the subscription, as a promotion until October 172). This plan includes the content and competitions that the platform already offers, such as the Premier League, the Euroleague or Formula 1, and without LaLiga. Dazn LaLiga: 18.99 euros per month . Includes the five games in 35 of the 38 days of the competition.

. Includes the five games in 35 of the 38 days of the competition. Dazn Total: 24.99 euros per month with a monthly subscription either €19.99 per month with a annual subscription with installment payment , with savings of a total of 60 euros per year. It is the sum of the two previous packages.

MASMOVIL

The group that brings together Yoigo, Virgin Telco, Euskaltel, R and Telecable has also reached an agreement with Dazn whereby its customers will be able to hire directly with the operator service packages streaming sports and manage the Dazn subscription through a single invoice. They will have access through decoders, Agile TV and all mobile devices and tablets.

other platforms

The broadcast of First Division matches is limited to these three operators. Something that contrasts with the commercialization of the rights of the Second Division, which can be seen on Movistar, Orange and Vodafone since August; and from September on Amazon Prime Video, Euskaltel, R, Virgin Telco, MásMóvil, Yoigo and Guuk, according to LaLiga, which does not rule out the entry of new operators.

In the case of Movistar and Orange, these matches are included in the aforementioned rates. In Vodafonethe price to see the Second Division will be five euros a montha competition that is included in the company’s current sports package.

European competitions

In this case there are no changes compared to last season. Movistar+ and Orange will be the only ones to broadcast the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League matches. Telefónica acquired the rights to European competitions for the 2021-2024 period, subsequently reaching an agreement with Orange to integrate its Movistar+ Champions League channel into its audiovisual offer.