Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 20/09/2024 – 21:47

Candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Marina Helena (Novo) said this Thursday, 19, in a debate at the Statethat there are cases in which buses are no longer the best solution for public transportation. She proposes that the City Hall subsidize ride-hailing trips. “The city has spread out so much that it doesn’t make sense to put buses on the outskirts. Sometimes, it’s more worthwhile for the government to subsidize people taking an Uber.” The debate was moderated by columnist Ricardo Corrêa, with the participation of special reporter Marcelo Godoy.

You avoid direct criticism of the candidate Pablo Marçal, from the PRTB. How can you make the electorate that is currently with him migrate to your candidacy?

What I see is that there is this myth that the city is left-wing, and that is not what the polls are showing. Our electorate is predominantly right-wing and there was no candidate to represent it. Marçal has certain characteristics in common with me: the fact that he is not involved in politics, and that he positions himself more clearly on the right, on the issues he defends, such as entrepreneurship, security, among other issues. But the reality is that voters have to decide what they want. Our life experiences are different.

In the RedeTV! debate, you stated that the PSB candidate, Tabata Amaral, would use a private jet to visit her boyfriend and that she would have to show proof. However, in Brazilian Criminal Law, the burden of proof is on the accuser. What proof do you have?

I got this information from more than one source. I didn’t accuse Tabata of stealing or doing something she couldn’t prove. If she goes into her email and types in ‘Recife voucher’, she’ll find all the documentation for all the flights. It’s very easy to prove.

You have information from sources, but not a document that can prove these flights, is that it?

Very serious information.

It is common to see PMs patrolling the same areas as the Metropolitan Civil Guard. This could represent a waste of money, considering that two forces are doing the same thing. What is your proposal?

I don’t see it that way. These forces should be integrated. Today, the City Hall is separated from the State government. We have two security monitoring centers at the City Hall that are not integrated with the COPOM (Operations Center) of the Military Police. I see this as a waste. The proposal is to double the number of personnel (at the GCM) and work together.

Regarding Cracolândia, do you support compulsory internment or only in specific cases?

The data shows that six out of every ten people in that situation have been there for more than five or ten years. If we have reached that point, I am in favor of compulsory hospitalization. Obviously, this cannot be done with the stroke of a pen. I believe that treatment must be individualized. What concerns me most is: we requested information asking what the more than 90 social organizations that operate in Cracolândia, which receive hundreds of millions of our money, do. We did not obtain information on the success rate. So, we need goals. We need to pay these social organizations – and I am not just talking about these social organizations, but also in health and other areas – according to their success rate.

You propose different fares for public transport. Is the idea to increase the fare during peak hours or reduce it outside of peak hours?

The fare would be maintained during peak hours and reduced during off-peak hours. What happens with this? You reduce traffic during peak hours and this has benefits for the city government, the economy, and everyone. People will no longer travel like sardines. You can even reduce the fleet.

What is the plan for bus lanes?

The idea is to increase the number of bus and motorcycle lanes, the blue lanes. And we have the idea that where it is not possible to establish motorcycle lanes, the bus lanes can be used for this purpose. And today, the city has spread out so much that it doesn’t make sense to put buses on the outskirts. Sometimes, it’s more worthwhile for the government to subsidize people, for example, so they can take an Uber.

