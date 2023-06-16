Chiara Ferragni again in the crosshairs of the haters, the replica of the influencer

Chiara Ferragni again in the crosshairs of the haters: this time, however, the influencer has decided to reply to a follower who had criticized her for the size of her breasts.

In fact, the digital entrepreneur has published on hers profile Instagram a series of photos, even past ones, which portray her in a bathing suit or half-naked.

Among the various comments, that of a user named Dario also popped up, who wrote: “But where are the boobs?”. Chiara Ferragni, however, not only replied to the comment but also subsequently posted the screenshot of the question and answer with the user among her Instagram stories.

“They are small, they are always the same and they are where they should be” was the reply of the influencer, who then later commented: “Always and forever a representative of small boobs”.