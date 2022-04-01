The incentives 2022 for the purchase of new cars they are finally getting closer. According to what was reported by the major Italian newspapers, the Government chaired by the President of the Council of Ministers Mario Draghi it is converging towards rules based no longer only on CO2 emission limitbut also on the list price of cars. In fact, cars that cost less will be facilitated.

The proposed scheme is as follows:

Electric cars o with emissions up to 20 grams of CO2 / km: 3000 euros + 2000 scrapping ; expenditure ceiling of the car to be purchased: 35 thousand euros excluding VAT . Funds available: 225 million euros for 2022, 245 for 2023, 250 for 2024.

o with emissions up to 20 grams of CO2 / km: ; expenditure ceiling of the car to be purchased: . Funds available: 225 million euros for 2022, 245 for 2023, 250 for 2024. Hybrid cars (emissions 21-60 grams of CO2 / km): 2000 euros + 2000 scrapping ; expenditure ceiling of the car to be purchased: 45 thousand euros . Funds available: to be defined.

(emissions 21-60 grams of CO2 / km): ; expenditure ceiling of the car to be purchased: . Funds available: to be defined. Cars with exclusively thermal engines (emissions 61-135 grams of CO2 / km): 2000 euros with scrapping of a vehicle below the Euro 6 threshold; expenditure ceiling of the car to be purchased: 30 thousand euros . Funds available: 170 million for 2022, 150 for 2023, 120 for 2024.

(emissions 61-135 grams of CO2 / km): of a vehicle below the Euro 6 threshold; expenditure ceiling of the car to be purchased: . Funds available: 170 million for 2022, 150 for 2023, 120 for 2024. Electric motorcycles: 4000 euros; Motorbike with internal combustion engine: 2500 euros.

Consequently, for these eco bonuses, the figure put in place by the national institutions is 650 million for the year 2022, and the same for the following two years. The cars registered to companies and commercial vehicles remain outside the bonus field, with the latter being however able to return ‘through the window’ with a further distribution of resources. The contribution for electric cars has fallen from the earliest draftsgiven that once there was talk of a total of 6,000 euros: now they are 5,000.

“The ministries involved, under the direction of Palazzo Chigi, would have found an agreement on the new edition of incentives for the car market. After the meeting of the Council of Ministers, a meeting was held between Undersecretary Roberto Garofoli and the technical ministers of Economy, Development, Transition, Infrastructure and Labor. “The government is finalizing the first intervention measures that will be formalized in the next few days” reports Palazzo Chigi. A definitive version of the Dpcm (decree of the prime minister) that the super-fund for the automotive sector of 8.7 billion until 2030 must restart at least for the first few years should be ready by Wednesday. The Dpcm will then have to pass the scrutiny of the Court of Auditors and be published in the Official Journal, and the online platform for the booking of incentives by dealers will then have to be updated. For the operation of the eco-bonuses it could arrive at the end of April“, Reports Il Sole 24 Ore.