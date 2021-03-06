Since MeToo, since the freedom to speak and listen, are we living a decisive moment in the history of women’s struggles?

Christine bard I believe him. I have never known such militant intensity: demonstrations, media, films, publications, collages, blogs… It’s a huge wave – a “surge” to use the title of a brand new magazine. feminist – reaching far beyond activist circles, all over the world, with the strength of social media and the massive influx of young activists. Feminist studies are no stranger to this intensity.

#MeToo gave a boost to a cycle of mobilizations that began in the 1970s with the first actions against rape, awareness groups among women who tackled this “taboo”, with associations such as Family Planning. Gradually, the word was freed, thanks to the courage, it must be underlined, of all those who testified in the first person. I am thinking of Clémentine Autain, in particular. It was a few years ago. Let’s not forget them. Then the “I’s” added up. What is clearly at stake today is the eradication of male violence. There are still a lot of blockages.

In what areas are the blockages located?

Christine bard They are already political, where the feminist cause is too little represented, too little defended. I am struck by the contrast between the strength of feminism as a social and cultural movement and its weakness in places of power. What place will feminism have, for example, in the electoral game that will obsess us until the next presidential election?

I would also like to underline the guilty reluctance of the world of education, without denying the goodwill, often too little supported. National education is declining, under the leadership of an authoritarian minister, as if from another time. We must change education in order to hope to change society and achieve more equality. However, nothing important is happening at school from this point of view. There is no teacher training in this area. The history of women is almost completely absent from college and high school textbooks. It has been fifty years since it exists at the university! Thousands of books, of theses, for what results? The content of the lessons does not change! In the programs in French, how many works by women studied? However, demand is strong, especially in high schools, but it remains unanswered because there is a persistent conservatism, specific to the world of education. There is a lock in France. And what about other countries where reactionary, anti-feminist, homophobic rights are in power and try to muzzle research and education on gender!

Is the context of the health crisis conducive to exacerbate these setbacks?

Christine bard Women’s struggles for their rights are always dependent on the context in which they unfold. We are currently experiencing a multifaceted crisis that is getting worse. History shows that in times of crisis, women are the most exposed to economic and democratic regressions. Today, they are the “first of corvée” – and for what wages! The crisis can trigger the return to a very patriarchal authoritarian order. It can also lead to the exclusion of women from certain sectors of the labor market. With the current pandemic, it is not impossible that a scenario similar to that of the 1930s will reoccur in France and elsewhere. There is a “possibility of fascism” (as published by sociologist Ugo Palheta). Women are active in this direction elsewhere: it is very important to integrate into our reflection the resistance of women to their own emancipation and female anti-feminism.

You prefer to speak of feminisms in the plural. For what reasons ?

Christine bard Yes, even if, sometimes, we go back to the singular, because the plural is a bit heavy to use. There is not a struggle, but feminist struggles. They have different issues and take different forms. There are several currents depending on the degree of radicality, the philosophical and ideological choices, the type of collective action. The militant hard core of feminist associations interacts with the political, trade union or associative field of human rights, health, education, the media… There are many intersections with other struggles. Feminists are also often activists in parties, associations, unions … There have always been feminist trade unionists and feminist trade unionists. Anticapitalism has crossed the history of feminism more than once! The double exploitation of proletarian women was already preoccupying Flora Tristan at the dawn of the industrial revolution. But there are also missed appointments, struggles for the preeminence of one or the other struggle and so many organizational rigidities!

Are not this diversity and competition also a source of divisions?

Christine bard Inevitably. I would like these tensions not to be too deleterious and not prevent exchanges. Become aware of the diversity of points of view, the social positions of each other, reflect on why we think as we think. Realize also that feminists are the product and the reflection of the society in which they think, where they act. Social, religious, generational, sexual identity and gender differences (the list is not closed) cross the activist field. If I use the feminine plural, I do not forget the men who support the cause. And people who do not identify with these two categories “woman” and “man”. It’s so difficult to create “us”. This goes through the awareness of common interests, beyond the differences that could disunite. By the sorority as well. And, of course, by taking otherness into account. The “we” does not necessarily have to be homogeneous. In any case, it is the cement of all collective struggles.

According to you, “it is deeply wrong to oppose social and identity”. Why is this competition problematic?

Christine bard The oppressions are manifold. Far be it from me to minimize economic injustices. They are gigantic. But first of all, they are sensitive to other variables: being a proletarian woman, in the 19th century.e century is to earn half as much as a proletarian man. To be a housewife in the same social class is not to be paid at all for your work… It is especially unbearable to deny the other factors of oppression. The list is long of criteria recognized today as factors of discrimination. Some, moreover, are really struggling to establish themselves as major issues. I am thinking, for example, of disability situations. Said “politics of identities” (attacked by historian Gérard Noiriel as if it were antagonistic to the class) in reality raises deeply social questions: it is indeed a question of inequalities. The struggle to assert a “variable”, as we say in sociology, against others seems to me quite simply false. Intersectional struggles, like Afro-feminism, show this well. So-called intersectional activists are sometimes criticized for putting anti-racism before their feminism without asking whether this is not for them the most appropriate response to the situation they are living. As a historian specializing in the genre, I am constantly confronted with these questions. Even though I believe that the variable “gender” matters, it is not always decisive. I am thinking of slavery, colonization, genocides.

You consider that the freedom to dispose of one’s body is an anthropological revolution, why?

Christine bard It is anthropological in the sense that the control of fertility, the freedom to dispose of one’s body and to freely experience one’s sexuality are absolute novelties in the history of humanity and upset a structural phenomenon: control and freedom. appropriation of the body (fertile and sexual) of women by men. The sexual revolution is not over. It is in progress. We are far from experiencing delicious individual freedom and perfect equality. Thus, the struggles against sexual violence are, in my opinion, an integral part of this process of sexual revolution. Today we have a better idea of ​​the banality of this violence based on relations of domination. The fight has only just begun.

What do you think of the current offensive against universities and research around the issue of “Islamo-leftism” and the pseudo-importation of concepts?

Christine bard It is as a product of foreign origin – “Anglo-Saxon” – that feminism has been fought in France, since the 19th century.e century. The American scarecrow remains effective. Studies on gender are today cited in the list of such research that would threaten the Republic, like the nebulous “Islamo-leftism”. In reality, it is the world of research that is currently the target of attacks that the far right would not deny. Minister Frédérique Vidal, who should guarantee academic freedom, threatens them. Many of us are asking for his resignation.

Where is our country at, at what dangerous moment in its history, to get there? There are few precedents in France for attacks of this kind against universities. Undeniably, it is an indication of authoritarian drift. We were used to hearing this type of discourse on the far right, which called for, for example, the exclusion of academics working on gender. But, this time, it is the executive power which tries to limit the freedom of expression, to control the thought and the teaching at the university by trivializing reactionary fantasies. It is very disturbing. We will not let this happen.