It is stressful for housewives to visit markets to buy basic basket foods and see that the money is no longer enough to acquire what is necessary. The purchase of some products pulverizes the money earned in a week of work, which forces people to apply for loans or pawn valuables.

For several weeks, products that should not be missing in the kitchen for food preparation have been skyrocketing and there is no human power to lower their cost.

EL DEBATE took a tour of the Juárez market, where he confirmed that the fruit prices and vegetables are high, making them unaffordable for many families that survive on the minimum wage.

Some merchants have to sacrifice their profits to sell their products before they go bad. Housewives only have to buy less so that there is no shortage of vegetables at home.

We recommend you read: