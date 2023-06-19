Baby on Board! she has turned the disturbing video goes viral moment in which they pass from hand to hand to a child while going on a wagon from Mexico CityWhere are they taking it?

The Mexico City Metro was the scene that became a trend after a user caught a baby I was going from hand to hand among the passengers from the metropolitan area, since presumably the child would have a happy reunion with his mother.

This is the user identified on the TikTok social network ‘@abysagu’ who opened controversy at the scene, as some admire the empathy of Mexicans for helping others, since they managed to take the baby to the right arms, however, there was who criticized the child’s mother.

Mexico City once surprised the Internet, as the ‘@abysagu’ account added in the description of the viral video: “what a fun day”to later show that in the women-only van, the passengers collaborated to bring the baby safe and sound to his mother.

The content creator added in the recording: “Magical Mexico POV: your granny got tired of carrying you and sent you with your mom to the other side of the wagon.”

For this reason, Internet users, seeing that the Metro was full and that presumably the child’s grandmother was tired so she could no longer carry the child, reacted to the action of people passing the child from hand to hand so that they could get to His mother’s arms, at this, could not help but burst out laughing.