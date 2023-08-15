The corner placein Peru, is the highest inhabited city in the world, being almost 5,100 meters above sea level. Located on Mount Ananea, it is a place with temperatures that defy zero degrees and with ice during the coldest months.

This occupies the first place in the list of the cities with the highest altitude and with extreme weather conditions. However, it is not included in some reports because its population is less than one million inhabitants.

(Also read: These are the most expensive cities in the world, according to the World Economic Forum).

This city, which is dedicated to mining, is difficult to access because it is on a road covered with rocks and even ice at certain times of the year.

Like this one, there are other cities in the world that are located in the ranking of the highest in the world. Here we tell you which ones are located at the highest altitude, according to a report by ‘Visual Capitalist’, with data obtained from the European Commission’s database of urban centers, taking into account those populations with a million inhabitants or more.

La Paz, Bolivia

Overhead cable in La Paz, Bolivia.

La Paz, officially Nuestra Señora de La Paz, is the capital of Bolivia and is the highest city in the world of populations with more than one million inhabitants.

His altitude is 3,869 meters above sea levelsurpassing by almost 100 meters Mount Fuji in Japan (3,776 m).

(Also: These are the most violent cities in the world: there are six in Colombia).

Quito, Ecuador

The next place on the list is occupied by the capital of Ecuador, with 2,784 meters above sea level.



Quito is the second highest capital on the planet and the third highest city on the continent. It has just over two million inhabitants and is recognized for having a well-preserved colonial center.

Toluca, Mexico

The city of Toluca, in the central zone of the State of Mexico, is part of the highest, being located 2,648 meters above sea level.



This population, 66 kilometers away from Mexico City, is famous for the old stained glass market ‘Cosmovitral’ and its botanical garden with plants from all over the world.

Cochabamba, Bolivia

The city of Cochabamba is also part of the highest thanks to its altitude of 2,621 meters above sea level. It has a dry and temperate climate, with an average temperature that oscillates between 12 degrees and 24 degrees. In summer conditions it does not present more than 35 degrees.

This Bolivian city in the center of the country and capital of the province of Cercado is the second highest city in Bolivia after La Paz.

Bogota Colombia

Another of the capitals that enters the list of the highest is Bogotá, with 2,601 meters high above sea level. Located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia, it is characterized by a cold and dry climate.

One of the tourist places of this city is the hill of Monserrate, with an altitude of 3,152 meters, which together with Guadalupe is one of the best-known eastern hills in the interior.

(Also: The Colombian city that is among the ‘best in the world’).

Monserrate hill in Bogota See also Piqué and Shakira sell a house in Barcelona, ​​this is the money they ask for

Other cities that the ‘Visual Capitalist’ report includes on its list are: Addis Ababa in Ethiopia with 2,361 meters, Mexico City with 2,316 meters and Xining in China with 2,299 meters.

Also read in EL TIEMPO: